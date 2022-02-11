A group, Women for Namdas Organisation, has declared its members’ support for frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas.

The coordinator of the group, Hajiya Halima Mohammed-Hayatu, told journalists that the lawmaker representing Jada/Ganye/Mayo Belawa/Toungo federal constituency of Adamawa State won women over by choosing them as the first group he consulted in his quest for the governorship ticket of the APC.

Mohammed-Hayatu, who served as the commissioner for women affairs under the Muritala Nyako administration, said the lawmaker who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Army, displays a good understanding of the problems facing woman.

According to her, Namdas has pledged to invest in girl-child education, women and youth empowerment, healthcare, especially the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

The former commissioner insisted that her preferred candidate would emerge victorious at the APC primary as he is very popular among women and youths, this is even as he is seen as having the support of his people in Adamawa South which is the Senatorial District with the highest number of voters.

She said, “What actually attracted me and other women into joining his campaign team is his simple gesture of recognizing us. When he decided that he wants to contest for the governorship of Adamawa State, the first group of people he met was women. He called women from different works of life from the 21 LGs in Adamawa. He addressed us, he told about his ambition and we asked him many questions of which he answered in a way that indicated sincerity.

“His answers to the problems, challenges and aspirations we have as women left us convinced that should he make it into government house, he will keep to his promise and never leave women behind.

“It was at this meeting that most women representing diverse groups from all the LGs decided to throw their weight behind Hon. Namdas. It was at the meeting that women decided that this is the right person to support.

“He mentioned a lot of things that Adamawa women need as mothers, as small-scale entrepreneurs, he talked about education for the girl-child and the protection of women and girls. He spoke about securing Adamawa State because when there are security problems women and girls are most affected. As chairman of the House Committee on Army he has the knowledge to keep his promise of securing our state”, she added.

On if he is qualified to run for governor, Hayatu opined that the two-term lawmaker has ample experience, even as he has a good grasp of the developmental challenges facing Adamawa.