It’s not uncertain that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, is facing one of his most trying moments in managing the multifarious challenges as the chief driver of Nigeria’s failing education sector. Apart from the current one-month strike declared by university teachers that is expected to end next week, the state of our ivory towers is not only alarming but also predicts gloom in the nation’s hope of turning around the fortunes of education in the country.

Unlike in the past when, in the comfort of his room and, armed with a biro and paper, he pontificated over failures of national leadership in tackling lingering strikes by ASUU, Mallam Adamu is now expected to end the recurring strikes that have turned our tertiary schools into victims of power play between teachers and their employers. Under Mallam Adamu’s watch, ASUU has gone on strike at least five times, with the exception of teachers in polytechnics and colleges of education.

Last week, the visit of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) leaders to the Minister introduced a dramatic dimension in understanding and resolving the cyclical strike option used to threaten the government at the slightest opportunity. Last week, the video clip of the visit trended on several social media platforms. While many expressed dismay at the manner Mallam Adamu walked out on the students, discordant reactions trailed the visit. Adamu, the minister known more for his incisive articles than his verbiage output, simply told the angry students that they needed to speak to their lecturers, rather than coming to meet him. However, he said the only point he took from their angry outburst was their request to be included in the government’s future negotiations with the teachers.

If the Minister thought the students would just walk back in disgrace without putting up a show, he was gravely mistaken. They resorted to their Aluta chants that soon changed to ‘Adamu Must Go’! I am sure that coming weeks may unfold what to expect from the NANS leaders. I have not watched the complete video clip of the visit, but the students were out to dare the Minister who, by walking out on them, was also daring them to do their worst.

For a nation that is under the threat of Boko Haram elements and other criminal gangs pillaging Nigerian communities and making ruins of our nation , the message was not lost when the students declared that the #EndSars protests would be a child play if the government failed to resolve its disagreement with ASUU. The taciturn minister, who speaks far less than what he knows, answered the furious students in just two sentences and walked away. In walking away from them, Adamu the writer incurred the wrath of the students who left no one in doubt of their capacity to throw spanners in the works if the government failed to meet ASUU’s demands. Now that the ego of the students has been bruised by the minister, the days ahead may prove heady for the Bauchi-born minister as the threatening force of the undergraduates may soon reverberate into ‘Adamu must go!’

While it is within the rights of students and citizens to demand for their rights, the disposition of the union leaders in asserting, rather than appealing to the government, led to Adamu’s reaction. Let us not deceive ourselves, African politicians have less patience for cheeky young minds who deploy intimidation to attain their objectives. If they think threatening the minister is the only option, then they have another surprise coming their way. The student leaders should have visited the National Assembly and met with chairmen of relevant committees to push for a quick resolution of the crisis.

The challenges facing education in Nigeria predates Adamu’s leadership. While the issues being disagreed upon between ASUU and Federal Government can be traced in the late 1980s, failures by previous and present governments to implement agreements reached reveals how ASUU members are being contemptuously neglected. Were the government serious in resolving some of the issues bedeviling the universities and other tertiary institutions, Nigeria would not have found herself in the present quagmire.

However, being a democracy, the oppressive chains of citizens have been broken. People are now free to exercise their rights to freedom of speech. That these challenges have continued to threaten the stability of education for decades is a reflection of deliberate acts of failures by leaders to rein in forces poised to destroy Nigeria’s education. It is unfortunate that despite many years of troubling relationship with the government over the poor funding of the universities, frequent strikes by dons have become the rule, rather than the exception. While the current impasse between the Federal Government and the ASUU could have served as a fitting topic for an intellectual discourse, Minister Adamu must rise to the occasion and work toward finding lasting solutions.

Both the students and their teachers may be right in exercising righteous indignation over their predicament, Malam Adamu must find means of resolving the problem by getting all relevant stakeholders to end these embarrassing strikes. All sides must be willing to offer compromise. ASUU must not wait for the rat to hatch; the government must be honest and stand by whatever agreement is reached. Anything less than this elongating the long night dimming the light of our ivory towers.

In the last four months or so, there have been hues and cries over the appointment of a substantive rector for the Kaduna Polytechnic. While the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) has pointedly declared that the extension of yet another six-month tenure for the Ag. Rector, Dr Suleiman Umar violates the Polytechnic (Amendment) Act 2019 which states: “In the case of vacancy in the office of the Rector, the Council shall appoint an Acting Rector who should not be in office for more than six months”, the deliberate exclusion of Professor Mohammed Yahaya, a teacher with the Kaduna State University (KASU) needs a redress.

ASUU Branches Strategise For Continuation Of Strike

Prof Yahaya, in the fight to ensure that he is treated equally, recently wrote to the Minister demanding to be interviewed for the position he and others applied for. The continued refusal by the Kaduna Polytechnic Governing Council to include Yahaya from being interviewed recently made him to lament in a press conference: “I have been illegally excluded from the interview for the post of Rector Kaduna Poly in a gross violation of my unalienable right and out of four other candidates that rose to the rank of Chief Lecturers from same institution. Three, including the current acting rector, were called for an interview while I was deliberately excluded which is very unfair. I believe I was also discriminated against on purpose in favour of selected and favoured candidates for the post, while we are all equal in the sight of the law”.

In stopping the travesty of the law, leaders must be willing to do whatever needs to be done to ensure equity for all. As groups or individuals, democracy thrives on protection of rights to speak out when rights are trampled. ASUU may have assumed an intransigent posture in the pursuit of their demands; powerful forces may be poised for the emergence of a favoured candidate for the position of a substantive rector for KadPoly, but the vigilance of honest leadership can give hope for justice. That is why Mallam Adamu should act swiftly and ensure not only the final resolution of the ASUU age-long disagreement with government, but give hope to Prof Yahaya who has been excluded in attaining his dream of becoming the next substantive rector of Kaduna Polytechnic. Some members of the Governing Council, according to reports, have become too partisan on the matter. A new interview panel should be set up for the emergence of a substantive rector for the northern premier polytechnic based on competence and equity.

I am acquainted with Mallam Adamu’s writings and his dream for Nigeria’s development. I still believe he has the capacity to end the recurring strikes by bringing critical stakeholders to the table for dialogue. Mallam Adamu should please just go ahead and do it. Let it not be said that he had the answers but refused to implement the solutions when it mattered the most. Adamu should deploy the idealism of his writings to solve contemporary problems of Nigeria’s educational system.