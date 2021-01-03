By IGHO OYOYO

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerians in Diaspora to team up with credible compatriots in Nigeria to execute what it termed ‘Mission Nigeria Rescue,’ to salvage the nation.

Hon. Kenneth Chibuogwu Gbandi, the newly appointed Deputy National Chairman, Diaspora Engagement of African Democratic Congress (ADC) who made this call in a statement yesterday, said that the coalition of notable Nigerian Diaspora from amongst over 20 million Nigerians from the five continents of the World is a clear clarion call that Nigerians in Diaspora are now able ready and willing to team up with credible compatriots in Nigeria to salvage the nation.

Gbandi explained that the ADC Diaspora Network (ADC-DN) 7th Zone includes Nigerians in diaspora in the five continents of the world; ADC-DN Africa, Americas, Asia and Middle East, Europe and Oceania and Pacific Region which is now fully constituted to help in rejigging Nigeria’s democracy and country, by joining hands with patriots at home.

According to him, Nigerians must all engage in the most fundamental aspects of the democratic system, including but not limited to party building; creating endearing philosophy, values and strategies, good governance and leadership accountability and this is where the Diaspora will bring in added value.

“As the new Deputy National Chairman, Diaspora Engagement of African Democratic Congress, I would like to inform my Diaspora Compatriots that, ADC is currently the 3rd largest political party in Nigeria in terms of national spread, and the 4th in elected persons.

“The creation of ADC 7th zone is possible through visionary leadership by the party to enable it interface properly with Nigerians in Diaspora across the 5 continents of the Globe and to embrace the Brain gain and dynamics and best international practise of the Diaspora which is now an indispensable catalyst in the transformation of our dear country Nigeria.

“We will be building on, and adding value to ADC peculiar DNA of Responsibility, Transparency, Endurance, Innovation and Inclusion. These are the values shared by majority of the Diaspora. The coalition of notable Nigerian Diaspora from amongst over 20 million Nigerians from the 5 continents of the World is a clear clarion call that Nigerians in Diaspora are now able ready and willing to team up with credible compatriots in Nigeria to salvage the sinking ship of once the great nation Nigeria.

“There are over 12,000 elective positions to be filled come 2023 President and Vice President, 36 state governors and deputies, 109 senators, 360 house of reps members, over 800 state legislators, nearly 800 local council chairpersons, and nearly 10,000 ward Councillors. Our voice and impact must be felt as we collectively strive for Diaspora Voting 2023, true federalism, meritocracy instead of mediocracy in building up once a great Union.

“The involvement of Nigerians in Diaspora in the social-political transformation of Nigeria has now become an SOS call for Nigerians is diaspora to team up with our credible compatriots in Nigeria to execute “Mission Nigeria Rescue” to salvage the sinking ship of a great nation Nigeria,” he said.

He said that the reason for the emergency call was obviously as a result of political corruption, criminal insurgency, kidnapping, terrorism, poverty, unemployment, and dearth of infrastructure have become permanent features of Nigeria’s polity presently.

“The Nigerian youths who could no longer fold their hands as their future is being stolen before their very eyes fired the final salvo with ENDSARS Movement. We will be betraying the Youths and the Nigerian dream if we fail to heed to this clarion call Now and join hands with them to salvage the sinking ship of our great Nation.

“The entire fabric of the Nigerian nation is in great turmoil and collapsing before our very own eyes. The hashtag poverty capital of the world is demeaning to all hard-working Nigerians, especially Nigerians in Diaspora. Irrespective of our personal comfort, professional accomplishment and sophistication and the development any of us enjoys in any part of the globe we live in today, we are still associated with these negative hashtags all over the globe.

“Restoration of the glory of Nigeria is a patriotic and scared duty that we must all pledge today to undertake. The Journey will be hard and stormy, but Nigerians are known to excel when the going gets tough. ‘Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it or betray it.’ According to Franz Fanon, we will not betray this call of the century,” he said.