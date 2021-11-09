The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Anambra State governorship election, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, has thrown his weight behind Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Nwankpo said after consulting widely with his party leadership, he has elected to support Prof. Soludo.

He said: “Today I and my wife Barrister Obiageli Nwankpo spoke with Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the gubernatorial candidate of APGA and congratulated him for a hard fought election and in fact conceded to him the title of the next governor of Anambra State.

“My dear friend and brother, I have studied the trend of this election and seen clearly that the people of Anambra State want you to lead a deep seated effort to reform and rebuild our State. Anambra State must now become a State run on the basis of the will and desire of our people.”

“I add my voice in calling the people of Ihiala Local Government Area to rise up and resoundingly end this election by massively voting for Prof. Soludo.

“Let there be no doubt that Ihiala local government area stands where the rest of Anambra State stands. I further advise you to mount the horse of great leadership and reach out to other candidates with humility and respect so that together we can all stop pressure cooking Anambra State and start rebuilding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reach to Chief Val Ozigbo who is much loved and to Dr. Andy Uba who has equally fought a hard campaign. Let us together build a state where all men of faith can find comfort and partnership in Christ.

“I will vote APGA and be assured Ihiala will massively vote APGA,” Nze Nwankpo concluded.