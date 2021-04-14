By IGHO OYOYO

The African Democratic Congress -Diaspora Network (ADC-DN) has called on Nigerians in diaspora to come and rescue the nation from collapsing, by supporting in restoring the past glory of Nigeria and make the country better and prosperous again.

The deputy national chairman, (Diaspora Engagement), ADC-DN, Mr. Kenneth Gbandi, who made this known at a press conference on Tuesday, expressed displeasure that the entire fabric of the nation was in great turmoil and collapsing, saying that if Nigerians in diaspora with developmental vision return to contest for political positions in 2023, it would go a long way to reposition the country for greater heights.

He lamented that while corruption was almost near legalised presently, insecurity and youth unemployment were at catastrophic levels with the second highest unemployment rate anywhere in the world today.

He noted that the coalition of many Diaspora organisations and prominent Nigerians came together to say enough is enough and that it was time to rescue Nigeria from political corruption, insurgency, kidnapping, poverty, among other menaces.

“The entire fabric of the Nigerian nation is in great turmoil and collapsing before our very own eyes. The #poverty capital of the world is demeaning to all hard-working Nigerians, especially Nigerians in Diaspora. Irrespective of our personal comfort, professional accomplishment, and development, we are enjoying all over the globe today, we are still associated with these negative hashtags, failed leadership and mismanagement.

“This administration has failed Nigerians on many fronts: too many unkept promises; naira is not one dollar as promised, and electricity, we were told will be fixed in two years by any serious Government; the issue of security we were promised will be history.

“Kidnapping has become a regular business in Nigeria today; increase in price of fuel, freedom of expression has been under assault while corruption is almost near legalisation today; and youth unemployment is at catastrophic level with the second highest unemployment rate anywhere in the world today,” he said.

Gbandi stressed that Nigerians in Diaspora and the youths have now vowed to halt further decline of the nation, hence the ADC-DN has launched Youths Ambassadors Programme to take place across Nigerian Universities and the 36 states of the federation including FCT Abuja.

He explained that the focus of the cooperation would be political enlightenment, youths capacity-building and academics, as well as sports and cultural global exchange initiative.

He further said ADC-DN Youths Ambassadors will commence nationwide consultation tour to major youths organisations and join hands with them to rescue the nation from the grandparents, who are no longer in touch with best modern good governance, and have refused to give way as they see politics as an avenue not to serve the people, but to enrich themselves.