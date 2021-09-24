The African Democratic Congress has condemned a statement credited to the director of publicity and advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed that the North has the population to retain power in 2023 and lead Nigeria, warning that elites should desist from statements that is capable of plunging the country into chaos.

In a statement yesterday by its national chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, the party described the statement by the Northern Elders Forum spokesperson as divisive, provocative, reckless and inciting.

The party chieftain noted that it is democratic and fair to give everyone equal opportunity to build a united country than employ divisive tendencies based on primordial and ethnic sentiments which according to him will destroy the country.

Nwosu who urged elders to be unifiers of the country noted that it was necessary to build a nation that can employ the country’s rich diversity values for quality and endearing policies.