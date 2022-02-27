African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant Mr. Chukwuka Monye has promised to return Nigeria to its glorious old days if elected.

Monye, who declared his membership of the party alongside thousands of his supporters in Asaba at the weekend, said the party embodied inclusivity, accountability, justice and security among others, hence the choice of the party to drive his political ambition to the presidential villa next year.

He was received by the national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu and the state chairman, Prince Joe Chukwu among others. He said ADC is the only political party that can deliver on security and welfare for all including women and youths who are seeking to return Nigeria to its glorious path of unity, economic and social progress as well as dignity for all Nigerians, irrespective of age, family background, ethnicity or religion.

“Today marks a significant moment in our journey to a better Nigeria. Today, we witness a convergence of values and vision; a merging of strengths and passion; and the emergence of a dynamic combination that is able is to deliver to us a new Nigeria – the Nigeria of our dreams where everyone, young and old is able to fulfil their potential just because they are Nigerians.

“In choosing a party, I considered many things including integrity and excellence, all of which are elements that drive me. I am passionate about a new Nigeria, therefore in choosing a party, I chose a party that is passionate about restoring and defending the dignity of every Nigerian,” he said.

National chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, said Monye’s choice to run on the ADC platform is the best for the country, adding that ADC had always believed it would produce a president, and he believes the time is now.

He expressed sadness that Nigeria over the past 22 years of democracy had deteriorated to this level, and even emerged the poverty capital of the world.

“ADC as a party is committed to its vison to consolidate Africa’s democracy beyond flawed elections, political rhetoric and theatrics, and build a strong economy, functional institutions, systems, and processes for a more egalitarian society where every Nigerian has a voice and would be free to live with dignity as humans and aspire to their full potentials irrespective of their cultural, religious, ethnic, or other background,” he said.

The state chairman of ADC, Comrade Joe Chukwu, said the party hoped to create a society where every Nigerian life matters, irrespective of where they are in the world, and where security of lives and property would be taken with utmost seriousness and where everyone would be able to earn a decent living.