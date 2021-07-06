The Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has charged the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, members of the Judicial Service Commission and a member of the State Electoral Commission to work towards enhancing good governance in the state.

Buni stated this shortly after presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of seven Permanent Secretaries, three members of the Judicial Service Commission and a member of the State Independent Electoral Commission in Damaturu, the state capital.

The governor also charged the newly sworn-in officials to consider their appointment as a trust by government and people for positive change.

“This event is very significant to this administration in our drive towards facilitating effective service delivery and quick dispensation of justice in the state.

“You were appointed based on merit with the belief that you will justify this appointment and add value to good governance in the state.

“You should consider your new positions as a trust by the Government and good people of the state and therefore, should be handled with loyalty, dedication and determination to succeed,” Buni said.

He restated the commitment of his administration towards repositioning the civil service through training and retraining of workers for better results.

“Let me assure you that this administration would continue to equip and reposition the public service to be more responsive for speedy and effective implementation of government policies and programmes to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people,” the governor added.