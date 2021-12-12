Over the years, the real estate sector has continued to face myriads of challenges bothering on quacks, inherent dangers associated with existing defective buildings, procurement of substandard building materials, unavailability of building materials and the total negligence for the requisite approval plan of the project.

Most building plans for construction are drawn by quacks and city developers who do not have requisite approval plan and architectural layouts of the buildings before erecting structures that fail to address the housing deficit shortfall in the real estate sector.

There’s need for government to increase the number of enforcement in the construction business sector to effectively regularize and implement integrity audit of all these old and aged structures within the location where a previously building collapse has occurred.

EXPERTS’ CONCERNS

Speaking on the development, the national auditor of Real Estate Developer Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and managing director of Roccio Carrillo, Mr. Emmanuel Oyelowo explained that, Nigeria is an import-driven economy adding that, “we import all our reinforcements in the built sector and for over 40years, the Nigerian government has been unable to complete the Ajaokuta Steel Mills which would have served more than 95 per cent of the reinforcements needed in the real estate sector.”

According to him, “the government needs to boost our local sources with the Ajaokuta Steel industry so we can have made in Nigerian goods while stating that if this is not done, it will further erode the quality of materials in the built environment.”

Oyelowo said: “we need to start with the regulatory bodies and government policy by ensuring that the atmosphere is good for raw materials to be produced in Nigeria by boosting our local sources and indigenous industries to produce locally made products in our local industries.”

He decried that, in the area of education, the people studying Engineering in the built environment sector are not properly serviced with the practical knowledge and skills, such as; the architecture, quantity survey, civil engineering and the rest of them while noting that, such reasons are why we go to Benin republic, Togo and Ghana to bring in artisans to build our structures.

He said, the vocational training institutes are no longer functioning like the technical colleges as most of graduates do not have technical orientation to assimilate the knowledge of building industries.

Speaking on this, Oyelowo affirmed that the regulatory body that is saddled to inspect, monitor and check the quality of materials imported into the economy are not doing their jobs while hinting that Nigeria is an import based economy, such that, “we import all our materials and reinforcements and majority of the products imported are substandard. SON as a regulatory body must ensure conformity to providing quality standards material to developers in the real estate sector.

CAUSATIVE FACTORS

He said the materials imported into the country are terrible and that cannot withstand much lifespan to build structures that will last. For instance, he said, Julius Berger and other Construction experts procure expensive blocks that will further strengthen building

He further said, with the inflationary trends in the economy, the cost of building materials is rising astronomically because of the dollar exchange rate.

Commenting on the issue, managing director of the Eko Atlantic City Project, Mr. David Frame, espoused that, good housing infrastructure will capitalize the potentials of Nigeria in the Sub-saharan Africa economy while adding that, the challenges of housing constraints should follow the principles of construction with best global practices.

He said this would reflate on the economy to deploy strategic structures to tackle the huge deficit gap to build massive infrastructural projects in the emerging economy and fourth Industrial revolution, while stressing that, the focal point of attraction for growing businesses is having the most strategic location to accessing the Nigerian market.

Group managing director and chairman of ADRON Homes and Properties Limited, Dr. Adetola Emmanuel King said the government has yet to come to terms that housing is critical to the national economy, adding that, most of the structures in the country were built without building plan approval; hence, there’s need for re-certification of building plan approval.

LEGISLATIVE IMPLEMENTATION

With the recurring incidences of building collapse in residential and business areas, experts urged Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) to call for stiffer penalties and enactment of legislative sanctions to be placed on owners of collapsed buildings and the project handlers.

This, accordingly, they said, would serve as deterrent to sharp practices of care free developers, thus, ensuring that a high level of enforcement, compliance and regulations are in place to check the menace.

This preventive steps, they pointed out, would curb the incessant building collapse in the country, while addressing the risk and structural factors that affects the stability of buildings with the procurement of valid approval plan which would regularise the property to ascertain the structural stability of the building plan.

ADDRESSING THE SCOURGE

Oyelowo averred that mortgage sector will address the challenges and constraints in the real estate sector by driving down cost and other issues surrounding inflation with off-takers.

He also averred that government should partner with REDAN to train graduates in the built industry on capacity building, adding that, it would ensure that graduates have the requisite knowledge and skills to know the technical knowledge in the built environment.