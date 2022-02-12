According to experts, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) in the country are ailing completely and grappling with increasing tarrifs and Inflationary pressures that is eroding businesses with low capacity utilisation, weak Foreign Direct Investments(FDIs) and economic strains.

Key among the factors are; access to finance, subdued purchasing power, shrinking production base, weak employment levels, worsening internal security issues, supply chain disruptions, FX constraints and escalating production cost which portends future shocks for SMEs in the country.

Indeed, the challenges associated with insecurity, infrastructure deficits, weak FDIs and foreign exchange fluctuations are part of the factors that triggers inflationary pressures, hence, this dampens corporate profitability of small businesses and undermines the confidence levels of budding investors in the country.

Experts projected that is expected that 2022 will provide another opportunity for operators in the business sector to move upward so that we can start seeing impactful progress in the value-chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts’ Reactions

Reacting to the issue, national president, Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), Dr. Femi Egbesola, said the SMEs sector in the country are manufacturing below capacity, adding that, they are ailing, dead and surviving below capacity while affirming that what this portends is massive job loss from the ailing industries and the informal sector players which therefore projects a gloom future for the SMEs in the country.

He decried that about 80 per cent of the intervention funds allotted to the SMEs sector was streamed down to corruption while 20 per cent went to some beneficiaries who had fringe benefits of the Intervention funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASBON boss opined that over 80 per cent of SMEs operators were unable to access the Intervention funds while saying that, the way out for the SMEs is to find ways to block expenditures, reduce overhead cost and plug all the leakages draining the pipeline of their businesses.

He said the way out for SMEs is to cut down on cost, wastages and diversify daily needs and business interest while urging SMEs to expand their markets to neighboring countries with the AfCFTA agreement.

He noted that the SMEs should diversify business interest, expand market, network ideas to compete favourably in the emerging markets while stressing that a lot of lip service has been paid to import ban of some commodities in the country while he said if those things are stopped, it will grow our industries.

He averred that the government should take urgent steps in the Implementation of policy that would reach the target audience in the SMEs sector which he said it’s a key thing for government to do by ensuring that they put in place formidable economic team that would revamp the economy and strengthen policies for businesses to thrive.

He hinted that the 2022 budget placed little emphasis in developing the SMEs sector adding that we do not have a categorical vote of funds budgeted for the development of the SMEs and this implies that a lot will negatively happen to SMEs and operators of small businesses in the country

He stated that with the advocacy and inherent challenges in the business sector, the government still fail to recognize the small and Medium enterprises and this portends that we are going to have more challenges in 2022. He averred

ADVERTISEMENT

This is even as Business Development Expert, Dr. Timi Olubiyi affirmed that a lot of Intervention support is required for the SMEs to go beyond mere survival adding that the Covid 19 pandemic fueled a lot of livelihoods, and business disruption particularly amongst SMEs and their operators.

He added that a lot of support is required for them to go beyond mere survival.

To him, “Moreso, SMEs need more formalities in the country, the economic activities are largely unrecognized because of lack of adequate structure for instance the Nano businesses. However, the important role they play all across the country can easily be sighted in food retail, studios, event planning, logistic businesses, independent dispatch riders, vendors, call centre agents, fashion designers, corner shop owners, single retail marketers, business centre operators, among others.”

Olubiyi affirmed that government at all levels must identify and recognize that these SMEs have significant potentials and capacity to reduce the country’s staggering unemployment and poverty index.

This, he admitted, would provide the SMEs with essential opportunities that cannot be overlooked because if they scale through, they can impact innovation, job creation, economic diversification, innovation, poverty reduction, wealth creation, and income redistribution tremendously.

Therefore, for the future to be meaningful for SMEs, he said, there is need for government support and unrelenting interventions. The government, he stated, should get more involved in the growth, development, and sustainability of SMEs within the country because, if well supported, the sector can be a viable economic driver.

Recommendation

ASBON boss suggested that SMEs should work closely with the Business Membership Organisations (BMOs) to know the needs and challenges of the SMEs and see how they can tackle it headlong.

Continuing, he said, government should provide the right infrastructures for SMEs, particularly the power and roads infrastructure by ensuring that they are protected and not overtaxed with the multiple tax system to enable their businesses to accelerate growth and industrialize the economy while stressing that, if this indices of businesses is put in place, the SMEs will thrive and compete favourably.

He further said government should remove all encumbrances and extra burdens of commodity tax and regulations by looking beyond policy formulation and going after the Implementation of those ideas.

On his part, Timi Olubiyi called on SMEDAN, government, policymakers, banks, on the need to intensify their efforts to disseminate information on financing, capacity development, technology usage, and other needs for SMEs to continue to make the desired positive impact.