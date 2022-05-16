From 85 kobo to a dollar in 1985, the value of the naira has diminished to N590 to a dollar as at last Friday.

A situation that has been brought about by many factors, chief of among which are the Nigerians’ high dependence on imported products and the almost insatiable demand for foreign exchange in the country.

While many refer to the years past as better in terms of foreign exchange, the level of demand for foreign exchange in that period is not as high as it is now. For example, in the 1980s and 1990s, the number of Nigerians studying abroad, requiring foreign exchange for school fees and upkeep was negligible.

According to data from the UNESCO’s Institute of Statistics, the number of Nigerian students abroad increased from less than 15,000 in 1998 to over 71,000 in 2015. By 2018, this number had risen to 96,702 students, according to the World Bank. Compared to the 1980s when those studying abroad were mainly for a degree or an advanced degree, more Nigerians are now sending off their children out of the country for primary and secondary education including tertiary education. Data shows that foreign education cost the country up to $28.65 billion between 2010 and 2020.

Asides foreign education that was being paid off from the country’s reserves, medical tourism has also been calling on the reserves of the country.

According to the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Nigerians spend over $1 billion annually on medical treatment abroad.

This fact is corroborated by a review of the Central Bank’s balance of payment data, which indicate that Nigerians have spent $11.01 billion on healthcare related services over the past 10 years. Over the last 10 years, therefore, foreign exchange demand specifically for education and healthcare has cost the country almost $40 billion.

This amount is more than the total current foreign exchange reserves of the country which stands at $39.07 billion. The foreign exchange demand occasioned by education and health is asides the business and personal travel allowance that also increases the level of demand. Aside these, Nigerians have also overtime developed a taste for foreign products, thus, increasing the import bill of the country.

In 1980, Nigeria’s total imports was $16.65 billion per annum. By 2014, the country’s annual import bill had risen astronomically to $67.05 billion, though it has gradually fallen to $54.71 billion as of last year.

The challenge of the naira is, however, not only on the demand side as supply has over the years been monopolistic in nature, a source that has over the years proved to be on the decline, unstable and unreliable in times of crisis at both local and global scenes.

The governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, at a seminar for finance journalists, had noted that, the recent COVID-19 pandemic impacted economies, and disrupted business activities globally.

“Expectedly, Nigeria like most commodity-dependent countries was not spared the deleterious impact of the pandemic, given our dependence on crude oil export as a major source of revenue and foreign exchange.

“These adverse conditions eventually plunged the economy into a recession for the first time in about a quarter of a century. The media space was suffused with news about the depletion of the country’s foreign reserves and the depreciation of the Naira. That tough period called for bold and innovative decisions to be taken and we did not shy away from doing what we considered to be in the best interest of our beloved country.

“For us, the CBN was to act as a financial catalyst by targeting strategic sectors that could create jobs on a mass scale and reduce the country’s import bills. To solve the immediate and long-term economic challenges of the country, we needed to create an enabling environment with appropriate incentives to empower innovative entrepreneurs to drive growth and development.

The Central Bank has implemented various strategies, policies and measures to enhance liquidity in the foreign exchange market and ensure the stability of the exchange rate. It has also implemented various development finance interventions which have implications for foreign exchange supply and exchange rate stability.

The measures taken are to maintain stability in the foreign market and reduce foreign exchange demand pressure, enhance inflow of foreign exchange and diversification, boost production, non-oil exports, forex supply and economic diversification and provide ancillary measures/interventions in support of foreign exchange management.

To boost liquidity and promote inflows to the domestic foreign exchange market, the apex bank, in 2019, licensed additional International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). This was to engender healthy competition within the IMTO space, aimed at encouraging Nigerians in diaspora to send remittances home and strengthen the sale of foreign exchange cash to BDCs.

The CBN also amended the procedures for receipt of diaspora remittances on November 30, 2020.

To this end, a directive was issued to all International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to pay the beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currency (US dollars), through designated banks of their choice. The recipients of remittances were also given the option of receiving funds either in cash or paid to their ordinary domiciliary account.

It also introduced the Naira4Dollar scheme to encourage diaspora remittance inflows through the formal channel. The scheme entails giving N5 bonus for every one dollar remitted to serve as an incentive for both senders and recipients of money transfers. According to the world bank, the scheme has been instrument in the increased use of official channels for remittance, as inflow rose by 11 per cent to over $19 billion last year.

More recently, it introduced the RT200 FX Programme which is Race to US$200 billion in FX Repatriation which has brought in $60 million in the first two months of the policy. The RT200 FX programme consists of a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports promotion that will enable the country to attain the lofty goal of $200 billion in foreign exchange repatriation, exclusively from non-oil exports, over the next three to five years.