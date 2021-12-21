Although, jailbreak is not peculiar to Nigeria, but the frequency at which the incident occurs in the country in recent times has become worrisome and disturbing. For instance, this year alone, there have been four of such incidents in Owerri, Kabba, Oyo and more recently, in Jos.

The latest jailbreak took place on November 28, 2021, when attackers stormed the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jos, Plateau State, and engaged the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) armed squad personnel in a fierce gun battle before breaking into the yard.

Sadly, one of the NCoS Armed Squad personnel paid the supreme price in the encounter, while nine inmates also lost their lives. A total of 262 inmates escaped, but 10 have so far been recaptured leaving 252 at large.

Recall that on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town, there was a jailbreak, where 907 inmates escaped, but 446 were recaptured, while 69 never left the facility.”

Also, on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at least 240 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State, following an attack by yet to be identified gunmen. The NCoS confirmed the re-arrest of 114 inmates who escaped from the facility.

Early this year, precisely on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, unknown gunmen attacked the Imo State Police Command headquarters and Owerri Correctional Centre leading to the release of 1,844 inmates.

Observers have expressed worry over the frequent jailbreaks in the country, which has posed serious security challenge in the society.

An Abuja-based security expert/national coordinator, coalition of society groups for peace, security, good governance, equity and justice, Comrade James Okoronkwo, attributed the causes of jailbreaks in Nigeria to congestion, which breeds restiveness in the correctional centres. Okoronkwo noted that hardened criminals are unleashed into the society due to the frequent jailbreaks.

The public relations officer of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Francis Enobore, told me that the correctional service is making efforts to curtail the incident by maintaining collaboration with other sister agencies, to scale up the training of the armed squad personnel.

“The military is assisting the service to train more of the armed squad personnel to beef up the training from our armed training institutions. Also we are in the process of recapturing our buffer zones, because this is the defence line, which makes you to engage an invader. Without the buffer zones, it will be very difficult for you to profile whoever encroaches into the red zone.

“We have already designated the surroundings of all of the correctional centres as a no-go area. So, for these red zones to be maintained, we need double perimeter fence, so that if anyone crosses the first perimeter fence into the red zone, you will know that the person has ulterior motive and he or she will be adequately engaged.”