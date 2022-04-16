The leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams; right activist and lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), President of Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation and widow of the deceased, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and others yesterday renewed the agitation for restructuring of the country, urging the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria before the 2023 general elections.

They stated this at the first Comrade Yinka Odumakin lecture and book presentation held In Lagos in honour of the late human rights activist and National Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, who died last year.

The prominent Nigerian also showered praise on the late Odumakin for his selfless service and passion for Nigeria and the common people during his lifetime, describing the late Afenifere spokesman as a committed, fearless, honest, defender of truth who fought for the future of Nigeria and the enthronement of social justice throughout his lifetime.

Adebanjo, who said he is still mourning the late Yinka Odumakin till date described him as a committed democrat, adding that he is yet to get a replacement for the late Afenifere National Publicity Secretary.

Harping on the state of the nation, the Afenifere leader noted that without constitutional change, elections in the country would continue to be an exercise in futility.

In his address, Falana, who was the guest speaker at the occasion called for the restoration of true federalism to continue the battle for a new Nigeria anchored on justice and fairness as the struggle for restructuring is for freedom.

He also commended Lagos State Government for showing leadership and championing true federalism through legal means by getting laudable judgement against the Federal Government on several issues.

A renowned clergyman, Pastor Tunde Bakare noted that the greatest tribute to Odumakin is to continue to fight for the attainment of a society based on equity, fairness and justice which Yinka fought for during his lifetime.