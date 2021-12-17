Leader of pan-Yoruba socio political and cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has expressed reservations over what he described as inconsistency and falsehood in a new book that was written by former Osun State governor, Bisi Akande.

In reaction to claims by Akande, Adebanjo called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the sources of wealth of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Akande, who was the pioneer interim national chairman of the party.

In the same manner, Akande’s successor in the Osun government house, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola says Akande’s autobiography was far from telling the world the truth about developments in Osun, especially on the political terrain.

Oyinlola said contrary to Akande’s claim that he was rigged out of his re-election contest in 2003, Akande actually lost the poll long before it took place due to his misgovernance, including non-payment of workers salaries.

Addressing journalists at his Lekki residence, Chief Adebanjo also urged the EFCC to investigate the allegation made against him by Chief Akande in the controversial autobiography entitled, “My Participation”. Specifically, he said the anti-graft agency should probe Akande’s allegation that Tinubu built his (Adebanjo) Lekki house for him. Adebanjo said he built his house from his resources and a loan he took from Guarantee Trust Bank.

He maintained that, he raised the money by selling three of his properties, including the property he inherited from his mother, adding that when the burden of paying the loan he took from GTBank was too much on him, he had to sell a portion of the land Chief Obafemi Awolowo gave to him at Ibeju Lekki to offset the loan.

The Afenifere leader who showed evidence of the property he sold and mentioned those he sold it to, explained that he had to relocate from Surulere to Lekki because of frequent attacks by armed robbers in Surulere.

Chief Adebanjo said he became disappointed when Tinubu who ought to debunk the allegation by Akande refused to do so. Chief Adebanjo said he was not a rich man, but he has integrity which he cherished, explaining that his house in Lekki and a three-bedroom flat he built in his town Isanya Ogbo were the only properties he has.

“The Lekki property, the house in my village, Isanya Ogbo which I built 40 years ago, and 3 Bedroom flat in a town house, at Omorinre Street in Lekki are the properties I have in the whole world.

“I hereby authorise the EFCC to verify the above facts. It is alleged that Chief Bisi Akande’s building at Ila-Orogun, which I understand is more than double in expanse of my house in Lekki and some other properties he has in Lagos and abroad were financed by Bola Tinubu. His house in Ibadan was also alleged to have been built by the contractor that built the secretariat in Osogbo, when he was the Governor of Osun State.”