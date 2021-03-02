The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has discribed Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as an exemplary leader and a perfect gentleman.

Rev. Felix Omobude, President of PFN, said this in a statement on Tuesday, congratulating Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG, on his 79th Birthday.

Omobude, who also congratulated Adeboye on his 40th anniversary as the General Overseer of the RCCG, described him as a man of integrity and character, and a true man of God.

He said that the cleric, also one of the founding fathers of PFN and a former National President of the fellowship, had done a great work in the ministry.

“We celebrate the grace of God upon his life. We rejoice with him and his family.

“In 40 years as General Overseer, he has taken the Redeemed Christian Church of God all around the world. Under his leadership, the mustard seed has grown to become a mighty oak.

“He has been a tremendous leader to all of us and we wish him many more years of service to God and humanity.

“Adeboye is one of the founding fathers of the PFN and the second National President, having led the fellowship from 1992-1995.

“He has remained an active member of the National Advisory Council, the apex administrative organ of the Fellowship, strongly supporting all the programmes and activities of the PFN,” he said. (NAN)