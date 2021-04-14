By AZA MSUE |

General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, in Kaduna met with Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The meeting came days after eight members of RCCG kidnapped in Kaduna were released.

Members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road on their way to a programme. Adeboye on April 8 said all the eight kidnapped members of the church had been released.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Nasir El-Rufai at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna, Pastor Adeboye said the country’s victory in its battle against insecurity is around the corner.

He told the governor that he is praying for him, Kaduna State and the country at large.

The cleric who said that he has known the governor for many years, described El-Rufai as a tenderhearted man and that many who might be criticising him now will later see the other side of the story.

Pastor Adeboye said: “We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being. We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are.

I know you are tender hearted, I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling.’’

The general overseer also assured the governor that “victory is around the corner. We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers. I am assuring you sir that the Almighty God is going to fight for you, He is going to fight for Kaduna State, He is going to fight for Nigeria.’’

Pastor Adeboye said that “when God begins to do what He alone can do, then the world will see it and they will glorify the name of God, and many people who might be criticising you now, will probably see the other side of story.’’

In his response, Governor El-Rufai commiserated with the Redeemed Family over the recent abduction of some pastors and parishioners in Kaduna State, adding that “we also seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist us with the challenges that we are facing here and the country at large.’’

“This country needs divine intervention more than at any time in its history. So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more,’’ he added.

El-Rufai added that the Redeem Church: “Has been a pillar of strength; a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and positive force for peace and progress in the state. And we are very grateful with the contributions that they have made.”

The governor urged Pastor Adeboye to continue to encourage the church to expand throughout Kaduna State because “our state needs your prayers, our state needs your blessings.’’