Following the demise of the former chairman of Northern Cross River State Elders Forum (NCRSEF), late Gen Anthony Ukpo, the forum on Saturday in a well attended zoom meeting elected and affirmed Senator Musa Adede as its new chairman.

Other persons elected to pilot the affairs of the forum that will see to the protection of the interest of the Northern Senatorial District are

Chief Mrs Theresa Ezama and Sir Leonard Anyogo as vice chairman and secretary respectively.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, the meeting observed a one-minute silence in honour if its departed leader, Gen. Ukpo.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Adede stated the non-partisan nature of the forum and that the forum would continue to strive for unity and project the common interest of all and pledged to work with all the leaders of the district and the state governor, Sen. Prof Ben Ayade.

The forum applauded the secretary, Sir Leonard Anyogo, for steering the forum successfully especially after the demise of the late chairman, Gen Ukpo until the new election and promised to provide leadership and directions towards a peaceful election in 2023.