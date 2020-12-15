BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Minister of mines and steel development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite has told new inductees of the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG) to ensure they uphold the standard and ethics of the Nigerian extractive industry in the discharge of their professional duties.

The minister gave the charge at the 10th induction and presentation of instruments of practice to 150 fresh inductees and three corporate inductees of COMEG in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adegbite said their registration with the council requires that the new entrants live up to the expectation of COMEG professional code of conduct and ethics in order to sustain the standard of practice in the Nigerian Extractive Industry.

“I will also like to call on all inductees and registered members to make themselves conversant with all the laws and regulations guiding their professional practice such as the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2017; the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Regulations, 2011; the Explosives Act of 1964; the Explosives Regulations 1967 and the National Water Policy, among others,” Adegbite said.

He said the sector is expected to provide jobs and prosperity for Nigerians, a feat he said cannot be possible if it is operated as an all comer’s affair. “I therefore call on all and sundry to close ranks with the Council so that Nigeria and Nigerians will reap the benefits associated with the Mines and Minerals sector.”

Chairman of COMEG, Dr. Godspower Ebimotimi Okpoi disclosed that under his watch, the council has increased its professional membership base from 2188 when he took over to 2751 extractive industry professionals and 166 corporate organisations on the COMEG register.

“This is one journey that must be made with integrity, honesty, probity and professional competence,” he said, telling them that “from today going forward, diligence, efficiency and determination shall be your watchwords as it is the only ladder that will take you to greater heights in your career as you adhere to the tenets of the law and professional conduct wherever your service might be.”

Okpoi warned that failure to adhere to professional ethics and conduct will not be tolerated by the Council, noting that it has been repositioned to carry out its disciplinary functions promptly.