Team Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke has been drawn against Nigeria-born Qatari, Femi Ogunode, Britain’s Zhana Hughes and USA’s Trayvon Brommel he defeated in the first round for the Men’s 100m semifinals of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Adegoke qualified for the semi-final of the men’s 100m at the Tokyo 2020 after winning his heat in style, beating the world’s fastest man, Brommel in his heat.

The reigning Nigerian fastest man who ran a historic 10.00 seconds last month to win the Nigeria 100m title was under pressure to match the impressive performance of Grace Nwokocha in the women’s 100m after both dominated the Nigerian local athletics circuit like never before and the 21-year-old lived up to expectations, beating in the process the fastest man in the world this year and seventh fastest of all-time, USA’s Trayvon Brommel who tops the pre-Games world list with the 9.77 seconds he ran last month in Florida, USA.

Adegoke was joined in the semifinals by his compatriot Ushoritse Itshekiri who also qualified by finishing third in his heat, while Nigeria’s third entrant in the event, Divine Oduduru was disqualified for false starting.

Both Nigerians will be looking to become the next duo that will make the final of the event at the games after Davidson Ezinwa and Olapade Adeniken did in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Nwokocha failed to advance to the women’s 100m final after finishing fifth in her semifinal heat with another sub- 11.10 seconds performance, the second in two days.

The 20-year-old’s performance has been remarkable after becoming the fastest Nigeria-based athlete since Mercy Nku ran 11.04 seconds in 1997 in Benin City. In the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan ran 12.72 seconds to win her first-round heat and keep her hope of becoming the second Nigerian to win a sprint hurdles medal at the Olympics after Glory Alozie won a silver medal in Sydney in 2000.