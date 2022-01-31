The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin has insisted that those responsible for the death of Timothy Adegoke be brought to justice.

Ogundoyin made the call when he joined other dignitaries at Eruwa Town Hall, Eruwa to pay his last respect to the 37year old Master of Business Administration student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife who was killed in a hotel in Ile Ife, Osun state.

The remains of Adegoke whose death sparked off reactions across the country were brought in a white casket with hundreds of youths in procession.

According to the Speaker, the late Timothy Adegoke must not die in vain.

The Speaker called for thorough investigation into the killing stressing that anyone found guilty no matter how highly placed must not be spared.

“Today we are gathered to bid farewell to the late Timothy Adegoke. Our eyes are heavy with tears as his remains are buried. This was one death too many. Our kinsman must not die in vain. I appreciate everyone who has joined in the campaign for justice for the late Timothy Adegoke.

I am sure his spirit too will join numerous Nigerians in ensuring that everyone involved in his gruesome murder is not spared.” Oyo Speaker said

Ogundoyin also called for support for the family left behind by the deceased.

“They have lost their breadwinner hence we need to rise up in support of everyone the deceased left behind. May the Lord rest the soul of Late Timothy Adegoke and grant him eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord”, Ogundoyin said.