Sarah Adegoke is set to return to action at the 42nd CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship which is scheduled to take place in Abuja this month.

Adegoke who has not played a competitive match since losing in the qualifying round of the Lagos open 2019 after citing ‘Personal issues’ as reasons why she was out of action in an interview.

“It was a lot of personal issues for me but I have been working on myself for the past 2 two years and I think I am in a better state of mind to compete.”

The two-time CBN champion also shared her readiness for the up- coming championship, which serves off on November 6 and 14 in Abuja.

“I’m ready to compete, but I cannot really know for sure un- til i get on the competition ground. But psychically and mentally, I think I am ready, hopefully, I can replicate that on the court.”

“I probably will be an underdog I am not sure if I am going to get a wildcard. My mindset now is that i am going to be playing in the qualifiers.”

“I am ready for anything. Playing in the qualifiers will give me a lot of confidence coming into the main- draw and having a wildcard will be easier for me, less stressful for me, but I am mentally ready for any- thing.” She said.

Adegoke, who missed out on the chance to become the first player since Osaro Amadin in 2005 to claim a third consecutive women’s singles title at the CBN Open now aims for her third title and also looks forward to an interesting matchup with Oyinlomo Quadre, who won all the National Tournaments last year.

“My aim is to win the title again for the 3rd time, but I am going to stay focused and stay prepared.” “To play her [Oyinlomo Quadre] will be very interesting, its some- thing I am looking forward to.

She’s a very young player and she’s been doing well this past couple of years and honestly, I adore her game on and off the court. So sharing a court with her sometime soon will be a dream comes through for me because right now, she’s on fire and I’d love to play the persons who are on fire”.