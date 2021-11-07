It was an emotional galore for the Past Lady Captains of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja as they battled on the course alongside other amateur golfers for the 2021 Past Lady Captains Cup.

The 18-hole event organised by the reigning lady captain of the IBB Golf Club, Maryrose Richard-Obioha in collaboration with the Lady Section of the Club to celebrate and appreciate the past lady captains for their contributions to the development of the club and the game of golf, has Christie Adejoh as the overall winner.

The Kogi State born amateur golfer and 2005 lady captain of the club, playing in handicap 22, shot 76 nett with a combined gross score of 98 to dump other competitors and added the coveted trophy to her champion’s kitty.

The wife of former Kogi State governor, Farida Wada, who was also a past lady captain, shot 77 nett with the gross score of 92 to finish second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other winners included TC Owuama who won the Super Veteran Best Nett, while F. Anyanwu and Sola Awoyungbo emerged as the Eaglet Veteran Best Nett and Past Captains Best Nett respectively.

In her remarks, Christie Adejoh thanked the organizer and her team for making the day a memorable one for her, saying she will be back next year to defend the Cup.

Lady Captain, Maryrose Richard-Obioha, while acknowledging the turnout of Past Lady Captains as well as other guests, said the event was put together to celebrate the energetic ladies that make Ladies Section what it is today.

“We just use this event to thank them for what they did in the ladies section of the Club”.