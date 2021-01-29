ADVERTISEMENT

Sunshine Stars teenage left-winger, Ayo Adejubu is making waves at the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season for his club.

Adejubu, who has been an instant hit for the Akure side with a couple of games, told www.npfl.ng that the opportunity of wearing the jersey of Sunshine Stars is a dream come true.

‘’Each time I wear the jersey of Sunshine Stars, I look back to when I used to watch the team on television and most times also sneaking out to watch their training sessions. I never knew that one day, I will be playing for this club, so it’s a dream come true for me’’

The former Akure City Football Academy player after contributing to the team’s win away to Dakkada FC in Uyo last Sunday, said he would love to help in accomplishing the club’s overall success rather than attaining personal glory. He insisted that he’s determined to his team to the end of the season.

‘’I don’t have a personal target for the season, I am still a young player who is still developing in the game. For now, I am grateful to Coach Gbenga Ogungbote for the opportunities given to me so far, and I hope my efforts in the team will see us end the season on a high’’.

Adejubu joined Sunshine Stars FC from Akure City Football Academy in 2019 and has been visible so far this season in the NPFL. He has a role model, Algerian and Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez.