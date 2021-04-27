A philanthropist, Mrs Funmi Ayinke Adekojo, has vowed not to give up on her passion to always help the less privilege in the society.She made this assertion while distributing exercise books and other educational materials to thousands of students in Akoko area of Ondo State, to the joy of parents and traditional rulers in the area.

She has earlier empowered thousands of youths, widows, single mothers and other indigent people in that society by providing starter packs, equipments for small businesses or cash for them to start a worthwhile business through her foundation-FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF).

According to Mrs Adekojo, reaching out to youths who are considered leaders of tomorrow is my greatest passion.She said this has been part of her while assuring that more of her philanthropic gesture will reach many more in no distance future

She said that apart from assisting the less privileged through empowerment, she also reaches out to youths through music since that is the language they understand better.

“I believe God has given me this talent to reach out to more youths. When you write, they hardly read, but through music, you can reach out to them, put your message across and they listen in their closets, on their beds and while on the move.”

“If they continue to cherish their talents and ability to make a headway, they would soar and the world would be a better place for all.

“I use my life as an example, and let them know that if I can make it, they also can,” she added.

She recently introduced another platform to reaching out to the youths using Instagram. This she has done by hosting weekly talent hunt and motivational talk programme essentially for youths. Eloquent speakers and distinguished achievers are invited to come and speak to the audience. After their speech, participants who have fulfilled the task of the week and prejudged by a panel are presented and the winners as selected by the judges go home with as much as 170,000 Naira. In some instances, as many as 15 people have been selected.

Her followers on Instagram look forward to this opportunity as it helps in honing their skills, while providing an avenue to make money and use same for their personal development.

Her music, just like her philanthropic activities, are all geared towards encouraging and motivating people especially the youths to believe in themselves and their God-given potentials.