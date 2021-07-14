As Team Nigeria’s contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics departs the country for Japan amid high expectations, the management of Halogen Group has tipped Nigeria’s wrestling champion and world number one female wrestler in the 57kg category, Odunayo Adekuoroyea to shine at the Tokyo Games.

Adekuoroye, who has been named by the federal government as Nigeria’s Flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics, was adopted by Halogen Group last year under the “Adopt-an-Athlete” initiative designed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to produce Champions for Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a statement, Halogen, a leading security risk group in the country, praised Adekuoroye’s dedication, discipline and focus which it says have resulted in her sensational string of winnings at various global tournaments, noting that her determination, self-belief and faith which have seen her rise to international prominence, are the same virtues she needs to hold dear in the pursuit of Olympic success.

Speaking on Adekuoroye’s qualities and the high expectations Nigerians have of her Olympic outing, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Wale Olaoye said, “Odunayo is an extraordinary athlete who creates huge excitement with her unbeatable performance in the wrestling ring. At the same time; she is influencing millions of Nigerian youths across the world to be great at what they do. She is the epitome of the Halogen brand with her boundless energy, passion for excellence, and uncommon commitment to superior performance.”

While wishing Adekuoroye and the entire Nigerian contingent historic success at this edition of the Olympics, the Halogen CEO admonished the young wrestling star and the Nigerian team to remember that they are representing the collective aspirations and the hunger of all Nigerians for record breaking Olympics success.

Olaoye explained that Halogen’s purpose as a business is to enable human achievement by helping to create sustainably safe and secure environments.

“Our consideration to be part of Nigeria’s Olympic reality is symbolic of our corporate passion for excellence, professionalism, integrity and innovation.

“We believe the pursuit of achievement is only possible in an atmosphere of safety and security. That’s why Halogen is committed to finding new frontiers of innovation in all areas of personal safety and security risk management,” he said