April 29 will forever remain a memorable day for Nigeria and the rest of the world. For it was on that day an iconic figure, Africa’s business mongol and the chairman of Globacom Nigeria Limited, Otunba ( Dr.) Mike Adenuga Jnr was born.

One of the world’s wealthiest men, Dr. Adenuga who was born in 1953,

sits atop what is generally regarded as one of the continent’s largest business empires comprising oil and gas, telecoms, aviation, banking and real estate.

Adenuga, a man of impeccable character who exemplifies iconic leadership traits in all his public and private life is a globally recognised brand. He was, and still is a blessing and inspiration to millions of people near and far. In fact, he has successfully built an enviable record of service which his admirers believe will remain unbeatable in the business circle.

Typically, he would not roll out the drums in celebration as he is widely known as patently self-effacing. However, the day availed his family admirers , mentees , friends, employees and associates, the world over, a rare opportunity to extol, recall, and recount the virtues of the man fondly called the ‘Pillar of Prosperity.’

This philanthropist extraordinaire , on April 29 every year , looks back at his life and how he has impacted on humanity, illustrating boundless and borderless philanthropic endeavours.

Adenuga’s unstained reputation in the business circle continues to ring loud bells in almost every sector across Nigeria and beyond, because of his no-nonsense and honest stance.

He has been honoured severally for decades of resilience in enterprise and immense contribution to the country’s economic development.

As can be attested to, Adenuga has no doubt , held aloft the Nigerian flag in many spheres around the world, particularly in the West African region.

This business giant and silent achiever is a proud recipient of several awards . In July 2018, French President, Emmanuel Macron, in Lagos, conferred France’s highest national honour of Commander of the Legion of Honour on Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr.

Macron bestowed the prestigious award on Dr . Adenuga at the new Alliance Francaise Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos where he described the legendary business guru as “A true role model for Africa” who has contributed immensely to the growth of Africa and French economy.

The award placed Dr. Adenuga as the first Nigerian to be decorated with the award of Commander of the Legion of honour, a promotion from his previous honour as Chevalier(Knight) of the Legion of honour awarded to him in 2017.

The French Ambassador, Denys Gauer, then congratulated Dr. Adenuga, saying that ”his outstanding entrepreneurship and business ingenuity created so many jobs for Nigerians and, more importantly, value for the country.”

The chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr (GCON), has been honoured by President Goodluck Jonathan for his immense contributions to the growth and economy of Nigeria.

In February 2014, Dr. Adenuga was among the three distinguished Nigerians bestowed with the prestigious award in the category of ‘Accomplished Contemporary Entrepreneurs’ in the grand finale of the celebrations of the centenary anniversary of the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorates of Nigeria.

This business guru and epitome of humility who doubles as the chairman of the Mike Adenuga Group, has been variously recognised for his exploits in the business world,.

At various times, he has been honoured by the Federal Republic of Nigeria with the National Award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and Grand Commander of the Order of Nigeria (GCON), the highest individual honour for a private citizen in the country.

During Nigeria’s 50th anniversary celebration, Dr. Adenuga received ‘Special Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary Awards’ from the Federal Government, being among 50 pre-eminent Nigerians whose contributions in various fields of human endeavor had helped to move the nation forward.

Dr. Adenuga has made indelible marks in strategic sectors of the economy, including oil and gas, telecoms, aviation, banking and real estate, making him one of the most famous names on the African continent.

His telecommunications company, Globacom, is one of the most innovative networks in Africa, with presence in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, Senegal, Gambia and Cote d’Ivoire.

In 2010, his telecoms firm commissioned its international submarine cable, Glo 1, providing a solution to the long-standing problem of insufficient internet bandwidth in Africa. The attendant international connectivity helped to usher Nigeria into an era of enhanced connectivity.

Globacom introduced per second billing when other telecom operators said it was impossible, and crashed the price of SIM to as low as N100, leading to an era of productive competition and the much talked about telecom revolution in Nigeria. The network also pioneered such revolutionary products as Blackberry, mobile internet and mobile banking services in Nigeria.

In the oil and gas sector, Dr. Adenuga’s Conoil Plc is one of the largest and most profitable oil marketing companies in Nigeria. Conoil Producing, the downstream arm of the conglomerate, made history by becoming the first Nigerian company to strike oil and produce it in commercial quantity in 1991.

In banking, one of Dr. Adenuga’s banks, Equitorial Trust Bank (ETB) was one of the few banks that met the N25b capital requirement during the 2005 banking consolidation exercise without going to the stock market. ETB merged with Devcom Bank, also owned by Dr. Adenuga and later Sterling Bank, which is today one of the foremost banks in Nigeria.

Dr. Adenuga also has a multi-billion dollar investment in real estate. These companies provide direct employment to thousands of workers and millions of others indirectly.

Globacom is the biggest supporter of football in Africa and has raised the profile of football in Nigeria with the sponsorship of the Premier League and national football teams of the country.

The company has so far spent over N9 billion in cash and kind on Nigerian football. It has also transformed the annual CAF Awards and made it the most glamorous sports event on the continent. CAF has awarded Adenuga the Pillar of Football in Africa for his strong support for African Football at both national and continental level

A tireless hard worker. He signs off on all promotional materials and has a hand in every brand ambassador because, despite his legendary self-effacing nature, he is in tune with contemporary culture and trends. Not surprisingly, millions of youths see him as a quintessential mentor because of his guarded and understated lifestyle and business

The multibillionaire businessman affects a flurry of beings curled into one: he is science, an art, a foundation of genius with dashes of brilliance brightening the creativity of his mind and soul.b A product of pure intellect, vision, and sheer enterprise, he can become any form he creates; he is a library of masterpieces, an intricate web of sensitivity and hope attuned in full measure to the world’s needs. This is a glimpse of who he truly is.

Adenuga who also epitomises merit and affluence with indescribable allure has got a heart of gold too. Having recorded a series of remarkable firsts in the highly competitive world of local and international commerce, this guru has no more worlds to conquer.

He attended the famous Ibadan Grammar School, in Oyo State, Nigeria, for his secondary education and studied Business Administration at Northwestern State University, Alva Oklahoma, in the United States. He also earned a Master’s degree at Pace University, New York, majoring in Business Administration with emphasis on Marketing.

He holds an honorary doctorate degree conferred on him by the Ogun State University.

–Olusegun Akinsanmi, a Public Affairs Analyst writes from Lagos.