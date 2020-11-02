BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola, has called on the Federal Government to grant Lagos State a Special Status and Grant following the massive destruction that followed the #ENDSARS protest in Lagos last month.

A statement by his spokesman, Kayode Odunaro, at the weekend, said Adeola, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, made the renewed call after an assessment visit to Lago State by Southwest Senators.

The senator who was among the South West Senators briefed by Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the destruction of public and private properties across the State, which is assessed at over a trillion naira following the EndSARS protest, said over the years many attempts has been made in the agitation for a special status for Lagos State on the basis of being the nation’s economic nerve centre and its status as the former Federal Capital of Nigeria with many federal infrastructures and huge population of all tribes of Nigeria.

He added that the resources of the state government cannot adequately cater for the population and the pressure on amenities arising out of the status of the state as an acknowledged mega city with a population of over 20 million Nigerians.

“The issue of special status for Lagos State has again been brought to the front burner following the fallouts of the protest against extra-judicial killings and Police brutality. With the magnitude of the destruction of critical infrastructures in Lagos State last week, it is inconceivable that Lagos Government alone can handle the rebuilding of destroyed properties, most of which are for public good.

“It is necessary at this time to state that when Federal Government makes interventions to assist the state like the N1billion per state to assist in efforts aimed at stemming COVID-19, Lagos State should be more favourably treated in view of its status. Nigerians boarding all the burns BRT Buses are not asked their state of origins when they board,” he stated.

While commending Governor Sanwo-Olu for his adroit and patriotic handling of the crisis within the power and resources available to him, Senator Adeola called for urgent grant from the Federal Government to aid the Lagos State Government in rebuilding and replacing destroyed public facilities of all kinds during the attendant mayhem to the protest.

“From what we saw during our sympathy and condolence visit to Lagos State Governor and its people, it was clear that Lagos State Government cannot handle the rebuilding of infrastructure and facilities destroyed alone as the destruction in Lagos State in all aspects expectedly dwarfed that of other states and FCT put together as a result of the crisis,” he said.

The Senator reiterated the argument that such a grant from the Federal Government at this time following the regrettable mayhem is ultimately in national interest as not only are all Nigerians of all parts of the country resident and doing business in Lagos State going to benefit but many revenue generating agencies and other federal institutions are similarly located in Lagos State with the real possibility that their operations will be greatly impeded without urgent rebuilding and replacing some of the destroyed properties.