Former president of the Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSSF), Brigadier General Lonsdale Oladeji Adeoye (rtd) has reiterated his desire to put Nigeria on the world map of shooting.

He made the promise while declaring his intention to run for presidency of the Federation after securing the nod to represent the North-central on the NSSF board.

Adeoye won six votes out of seven to emerge winner of the North-central zonal election held on Wednesday at the Indoor Sports Hall, Rayfield, Jos, ahead of the national board of the NSSF elections slated for September 30, 2021 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Speaking after his election, General Adeoye (rtd) said the sport has recorded tremendous improvement since he took over leadership of the board in 2017.

He called for concerted efforts to make the sport popular in Nigeria and win laurels for the country in major continental and global events.