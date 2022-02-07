A female presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Funmilayo Adesanya- Davies, has declared that she would win the party’s ticket if the party adopts direct primaries through electronic voting.

The Ira-Kwara State born Adesanya-Davies made the declaration during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP.

While admitting that the contest would be quite challenging and competitive, the presidential hopeful said: “But I believe that the chance for a woman aspirant to win is higher now in PDP unlike in the days of Mrs Sarah Jibril.”

The academic- turned politician also posited that it’s very possible for a woman to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

“If PDP could adopt direct primaries through electronic voting, I shall win by the grace of God; now that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill of 2022 has been amended and party primaries could be by direct, indirect or consensus methods. A direct primary is used when voters decide their party’s candidates. In an indirect primary, voters elect delegates who choose the party’s candidates at a nominating convention. I look forward to this great decision by PDP to adopt the direct primaries”, she stated.

She challenged the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt the direct primaries for electing their presidential candidates, saying such will make the new Electoral Bill policy adaptable, effective and useful.

“I’ll like the PDP and APC to explore with direct primaries for the presidential candidacy, because it would make the new electoral bill policy adaptable, effective and useful. The real and true candidate of the party would then emerge in a free and fair election rather than indirect or consensus primary method, and that is the beauty of democracy. Through this, I am sure I can actually emerge as the flag bearer of the PDP at the primaries. Sure, ‘Vox populi, vox dei’, the voice of the people is the voice of God,” she added.

On the possibility of a woman emerging as the Nigeria’s president soon, Adesanya- Davies said: “Certainly yes, amongst others, take for instance, the success of women in top leadership positions, the likes of the late Dora Nkem Akunyili who was the director-general of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; the former coordinator of Nigeria’s economy and now the current Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and even I myself, a lecturer of 35 years in the university. We’ve long been ripe enough and due to assume the topmost positions in Nigeria politics and we are more than capable and ready, and as such, it’s possible with the cooperation of the parties, the electioneering process and the electorate.

“As Bishop David Oyedepo has rightly said, ‘God can give Nigeria a female President’. Certainly, I believe in that assertion, with God, all things are possible. He can give Nigeria a female President in 2023, as several individuals and groups are similarly proposing it.”

She said her desire to move the country forward informed her decision to join the presidential race, adding that:” My major concern has always been how to move Nigeria forward, to resolve the nation’s myriads of problems, especially those of restructuring, power, economy and education, to mention but a few.

“I had first wished to contest in 2015, but actually contested in 2019 and emerged as the flag bearer of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), after I had left PDP. Now, I am willing to re-contest under the platform of the PDP.

“My agenda is notably, Advanced Restructuring Agenda. And that says it all!”