President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, said he was opting out of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential race because his role at the AfDB won’t avail him the luxury of time to engage actively in partisan politics.

Adesina is among those whose presidential expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were obtained for them by support groups.

The group procured and submitted the N100 million forms for Adesina last week at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

But just as stakeholders were waiting for him to formally declare his intention to run for the presidency, the AfDB president thanked his supporters rather for what he described as their efforts, kindness and sacrifices.

In a statement he personally signed, Adesina noted that at the moment, he is fully “engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.”

He continued, “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.

“I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa”.