Nigerian singer, actor and celebrity, Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W and wife, Adeshua Etomi, a Nollywood atress, have celebrated their son, Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington as he celebrate his first birthday anniversary.

The couple separately shared their gratitude on their social handles with photos of and video.

The touching video was also a compilation of the different interesting reactions from friends and loved ones of the couple after they were told about Adesua’s pregnancy and how she was expecting a baby boy.

Adesua recounted her ordeal “A year ago, God saved my life after suffering a postpartum haemorrhage and I’m still here only because he had his way.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that it’s been a year filled with lots of love, joy, peace and laughter.

For his part, Banky W shared the same video with the caption, “I am the luckiest man alive”.

He further showered words of strong prayers on their boy and also shared an account number for those who feel the urge to give the birthday boy gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT