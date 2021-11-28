Alex Adewale and Kafayat Omisore on Saturday emerged champions of the male and female singles events of the 3rd edition of PUMA Engineering Wheelchair Tennis Open Championship.

In the match played at the National Tennis Centre, package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria number one Adewale defeated his opponent Wasiu Yusuf 6-3 6-2 to defend his title for the third time.

In the women’s singles, Omisore defeated the title holder Nwaozuzu Chituru 6-4 6-4 6-1 to picked her first PUMA Engineering Wheelchair Tennis title.

Speaking after the match, Kafayat Omisore , said that she that her successful PUMA Engineering Wheelchair Tennis campaign was a result of hard work and training.

“It was a thought game but I give all glory to God for winning the final match, this winning is as a results of serious training. I hope to participate in more future International Championships,” she said.

On his part, Adewale said, he would return in next year’s edition to defend while expressing satisfaction on the organisation of the tournament by the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) .

“I won due to my high level of experience in the game, although all the players present here are good. My opponent played well in this final match.

“I’m happy that I won the third edition of this of PUMA Engineering Wheelchair Tennis Championship,” he said.

In the doubles female, the pair of Asiya Sururu and Jane Ndenga from Kenya outlasted the pair of Nigerian girls Kemi Oluwaseyi and Kafayat Omisore 7-5 6-3 to be crowned champions.

In the men double, the duo of Ajani Idowu and Alex Adewale defeated the duo of Kazeem Akanji and William Ukari 6-0 6-3 to take home the ultimate prize.