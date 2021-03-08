BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Fanwo has dismissed what he called, “attention-seeking insinuation” by one Mr Deji Adeyanju on Cheif Femi Fani Kayode, saying the post was a “lazy gossip” by the activist.

Fanwo stated this in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists on the allegation by Adeyanju that Governor Bello told people that Chief Fani Kayode was begging for an appointment with Mr President.

“Adeyanju has no justification for such a reckless rumor because such statements never came from the Governor. The Governor and Chief Fani Kayode have decided to work together in addressing some of the challenges facing the nation, especially in the areas of security and nation building.

“Deji Adeyanju over the years have been known for such careless, reckless, unsubstantiated, lazy and unimaginable falsehood. This is one of such and no serious minded person should take him seriously”, he said.

He encouraged well meaning Nigerians to bury political differences and join hands with the Governor in his avowed quest for a peaceful and prosperous nation.