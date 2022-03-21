Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned the heads of departments in the six area councils to adhere strictly to the civil service rules and procedures in their dealings with the elected council chairmen.

The administrative secretary of the FCT Area Councils Service Commission, Alhaji Usman Ado who gave the warning recently, urged them to remember that the politicians will come and go, but the civil servants are the custodian of the rules guiding area councils administration.

Ado said they should not be shy to tell the council chairmen the truth whenever they are derailing, because if there should be any discrepancy, the various heads of departments will be held accountable.

“You are the technocrats, you should not be tired of telling the executive the right thing to do. Mind you, we have EFCC and ICPC waiting in the wings,” he said.

He said on resumption of duty late last year, he found out that the morale of the workers in the six area councils was low, and that the low morale was due to delayed promotion and pending ones.

Ado however said within the last six months, all pending promotion issues have been sorted out, and that they have issued over 5,000 promotion letters in the six area councils.

“They are happy and we also expect them to reciprocate by putting in their best in the administration of the councils,” he said.

He however warned against absenteeism from office as the commission would not hesitate to deal with those who do not take their job seriously.

