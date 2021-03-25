BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

ADM Energy has announced that it has conditionally agreed to invest in the development of the Barracuda oil field which is located in OML 141, an existing discovery and near-term production asset in swamp/shallow waters offshore Nigeria.

According to the company, the investment would be by way of an acquisition of a 51 per cent interest in KONH, which holds an indirect interest in a Risk Sharing Agreement (RSA) for the field. It is expected to complete in the second quarter this year.

KONH holds through its subsidiary Noble Hill – Network Limited (NHNL), a 70 per cent indirect interest in the rights, benefits and obligations under the RSA relating to the Barracuda area of OML 141.

The RSA represents a type of service contract commonly used in the Nigerian oil and gas industry by which NHNL will be compensated in cash out of profits (calculated based on agreed-upon measures and outcomes) generated from development of the field.

ADM will provide technical and financial support to the investors in NHNL, while the RSA consortium will provide funding for all upcoming capital expenditure and a Competent Person’s Report (CPR).

A CPR released in 2016 indicated 1.3bn barrels of oil in place from two sand reservoir intervals, similar to the ones located in the nearby Nembe Creek field.

Barracuda field has four existing wells drilled and it is intended that a fifth well will be drilled in the fourth quarter this year, with financing partner Dubai Bridge potentially providing some investment.

ADM’s internal estimate suggests that first oil of 4,000 barrels of oil per day may be possible. in the second half this year.

The investing company said the consideration may total up to $1.3 million of which $250,000 is to be settled in cash on completion and the balance is to be settled in equity.

The AIM-listed firm plans to raise $500,000 in cash via a subscription for new ordinary shares to provide extra funding for the investment.