Between 2018 and 2019, over 1.6million of the 2.8million candidates who applied for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions were unable to secure placement in the Ivory Towers, polytechnic and colleges of education.

Statistics obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) showed that over 1,662,762 candidates wrote the 2018/2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), of which only 585,498 gained admission into the tertiary institutions.

JAMB’s admission statistics released on September 8, 2019 showed that 443,624 candidates were admitted into universities; 81,791 candidates were taken by the polytechnics; 59,498 were offered admission by colleges of education while 585 opted for Innovation Enterprise Institutions.

Of the 1, 157, 977 candidates who sat for UTME in 2019, about 612, 557 were offered admission into various tertiary institutions.

In 2020, over 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2020 UTME as the exercise ended in February.

The total number of candidates who applied for JAMB from 2018-2020 were 4,720,739, while the number of candidates admitted from 2018-2019 was 1,198,055.

In the two years under consideration (2018 and 2019), a total of 2, 820,739 applied for admission, while 1,198,005 scaled through, leaving 1.612,684 out of the system.

However, the admission process for the 2020 academic session is still ongoing.

To address the problem, university administrators and other critical stakeholders in the education sector have called for better funding and expansion of the existing schools, especially the universities to enable them take in more applicants.

While some serving and former vice chancellors canvassed the expansion of the current federal and state universities to admit more students and opposed the establishment of new universities, others said the existing institutions lacked the carrying capacity to absorb the army of applicants and endorsed the setting up of more universities.

The proponents of new universities argued that the current schools can only accommodate 25 per cent of the over one million candidates seeking admission in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions of learning every year.

In separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State, the vice chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Prof. Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi, dean, Faculty of Education, University of Kigali, Rwanda, Prof. AbdulRasaq Oniye, a lecturer at the Rivers State University, Prof Olufunmilayo Adesanya-Davies, a mass communication lecturer at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Dr Oba AbdulKadir Laaro and a chief lecturer at Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Dr Jimoh Ayinla Ahmed, took different positions on how to address the admission problems faced by both the universities and candidates.

Others who spoke on the matter are former vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Jude Njoku; vice chancellor, Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina; former vice chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Barinua Fakae; former acting vice chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello and a consultant haematologist, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Matthew Enosolease.

Unanimously, they appealed to the federal and state governments to improve the funding of their universities.

Prof Akanbi averred that 170 universities in a country of over 200 million people are not in excess.

He said, “There are about 170 universities in Nigeria. More than half of which are public universities while the rest are private universities. I believe 170 universities in a country of over 200 million people are not in excess.

“According to JAMB over 1,900,000 candidates registered for the 2020 UTME. From past records of the board only about 25 per cent of the applicants got admitted into the universities.

“In addition to some other criteria, the cut off marks for admission into the universities are usually determined by the carrying capacities of the universities per programme.

“While I agree that an increase in the carrying capacities of the universities will most likely lead to an increase in the number of students to be admitted. I also think that applicants should have more options regarding their choice of preferred universities. What is important is that adequate funding for the universities must be provided by the proprietors of the universities be it public or private.”

In his comment, Prof AbdulRasaq Oniye, said Nigeria does not need new universities for now. Rather, he said the existing ones should be well equipped to fulfil their mandate of training qualified middle-level manpower for the country.

On her part, Prof Davies Olufunmilayo Adesanya-Davies said Nigeria does not need new universities.

She argued what the country really needs to do is, to fund and equip the current universities and make them more functional while increasing their carrying capacities.

For her part, Dr Oba AbdulKadir Laaro said the nation needs more universities.

He stated: “Yes, Nigeria needs more universities, if that decision is based on need that is carefully articulated. For example, the preponderance of universities in Nigeria today is running virtually the same courses from humanities, social science and management science.

“Yet, we need to as well produce graduates of sciences, engineering and agriculture. So, If we just want to create universities as constituency projects or some narrow objectives, the essence of creating more universities is defeated.”

Another respondent, Dr Jimoh Ahmed Ayinla said with about 200 universities in Nigeria there is no need to establish new ones.

Ayinla said, “I don’t think we need any more universities in Nigeria. The proliferation of this sector of education has not done any good for this system rather it has caused so many damages to it.

“The products of these institutions of learning could not in any way be compared with graduates of three, four decades ago. Though, Nigeria’s population too could not in any way be compared with three, four decades too. The big question now is that, are we planning towards the astronomical increase in population too? The answer is No. Nigeria growth cannot be matched with her development. And this is where the gap is.”

A former vice chancellor of FUTO, Prof. Jude Njoku, advised the universities to expand their scope and increase the carrying capacities of the existing universities instead of embarking on the construction of new ones.

He said instead of embarking on a new university project, such funds should be used to expand the space within the system for increased enrollment.

According to him, most private universities in the country lack students in various departments. “What is the need of building new ones when the ones we have are not filled up,” he queried.

The vice chancellor, Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, solicited more funds for the existing universities to expand and enhance their facilities.

Fasina who posited that adequate funding for the Ivory Towers will improve their carrying capacities said there may not be the need for the establishment of more universities if such action is taken.

On what should be done by the universities and the government to increase the carrying capacities of the existing universities, the VC said in addition to adequate funding, the government must also pay attention to infrastructural development.

Former vice chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Barinua Fakae, said due to the number of applicants seeking university education, there is a need for more universities on the country.

Fakae said the universities can increase their capacity through online learning where a student may complete his academic programmes without visiting the school.

“Apart from physical universities as it were, technology had made it possible for expansion. When we expand and how we can expand will only be possible by the type of technology we employ. With such technology, people will be able to go to school without necessarily seeing the four walls of the university,” he said.

Similarly, former acting vice-chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said as much as it would appear that the country needs more universities, especially government tertiary institutions to accommodate the increasing number of applicants, the country needs a more private investor ownership, who can invest in education and establish more ivory towers.

Olatunji-Bello lamented that the government was already underfunding its existing varsities and not doing well enough, “as such if there are more establishment of federal/state universities, we may run into problems because of standard and quality.”

In the same vein, a consultant haematologist, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Matthew Enosolease, said, “We already have too many universities for our population. In fact, if anything, we have to streamline the number of the tertiary institutions in Nigeria to be industrial-driven because we are churning out graduates each year who only come out with a decree but no training.

“Looking at how the existing universities prepare students for the workplace, what significant impact or change will the establishment of new ones have? Yes they teach how to gain employment, but that’s what Nigerian students are only trained to do, not how to create employment.”Enosolease said going forward, the country does not need more universities, but rather the government, management of tertiary institutions, the teeming youths and admission seekers need to fill up the gaps in vocational and technical schools for the nation to develop industrially.