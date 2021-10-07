The Management of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) has alerted members of the public on the activities of some fraudsters who are in the habit of selling and issuing fake admission forms and letters respectively purportedly in the name of the institution, to the unsuspecting members of the public.

This is contained in a statement signed by the President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University conglomerate, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, in Kano on Thursday.

According to the statement, the advice became necessary in view of the fact the university has no business or any connection with the fraudsters and their collaborators.

The statement, however, advised members of the public who want to have any dealing with the university, to visit its permanent site in Kano or its liaison offices in Kano and Kaduna.

According to the statement, the university would not take responsibility for any dealing from the fraudsters purportedly acting in the name of the university.

“The Management of the University wishes to categorically inform the Public that it has not started selling admission forms let alone issuing the admission letters. So, people should take note,” Gwarzo stated.