By Orjime Moses, Abuja

Upon his defection to APC, the one time presidential candidate of the advanced people’s democratic alliance (APDA), Alhaji Mohammed Shitu has said that it is time for us to adopt a two party system that would enable us to build a strong nation.

Alhaji Shitu who registered as a member of All Progressive Congress (APC) in company of former chairman UPP Chief Chekwas Okoye and others at his Gwagwa ward, Abuja, said, “today I come back to my root to the party that want to make this country a great country. I registered today to join other Nigerians that have vision and mission that will take Nigeria to greater heights.

“From today we are joining to build a strong political party that will build a strong economy and peaceful country. It is time that I’m appealing to Nigerians that the two political party system should now be entrench in our constitution for us to build a strong political party. Because it is strong political parties that bring about strong economy, strong government, and peaceful nation.

“I have seen when China were like us and they come together and build CPC. Today CPC and is one of the strongest political party in the world.”

According to him, “If you follow republican party and democratic party of the US and a republican is somebody that believe in his own country and for you to believe in your country you must have that believe that you must build that country than building yourself. Therefore what we find ourselves in this country today has led some of us the presidential candidates 2019 Chief Chekwas Okoye, Chief Okafor are here to tell Nigerians that we are ready to put up formidable force to build a country that will be strong economically and peacefully.

“Whoever believe in Nigeria today and see what is happening in Nigeria, it is time that we do not play lone politics or regional politics any longer or sectional politics is no more going to be what Nigerians should look up to.

“For the growth of this country political parties have to come together, so we have decided today that we are collapsing to APC to build a strong nation.

“APC have brought agenda for change and now we believe that it is time that the forces that want this country to grow must come together where we can fall into ideologically,” Shitu added.