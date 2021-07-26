Concerned about improving the health and wellbeing of Nigerians, Abuja real estate firm, Big Homes, has advocated for the creation of natural habitat at homes, offices through decorations with biophilic designs.

Biophilia is the infusion of natural designs into homes using plants, flowers, woods etc towards seeking connections with nature and other forms of life. It is said to be an experience that can help reduce stress, improve cognitive function, enhance mood, creativity and can also increase productivity.

Manager Director of Big Homes, Mr Topsy Essien, during a chat with LEADERSHIP over the weekend advised Nigerians to adopt biophilic designs in their homes, offices in order to move towards natural habitat, adding that biophilia has the effect of restoring health and bringing people closer to nature, hence the need to incorporate the designs in homes.

He said: “Estate developers should begin to infuse biophilia into their designs to make homes more natural so as to improve and elongate lives.

“Biophilic design in homes can help calm nerves of people and can even heal. I know of people who have been healed by mere looking at natural things.”

On the type of plants to keep at homes, he said; “It is not all kind of plants that you bring into your house. You need a professional to help you choose the right plant.”

Essien while speaking on housing deficit in the country, decried the numbers of undeveloped lands in the country, saying; “If these lands can be given to developers, we can build sustainable cities where there are markets, schools, hospitals where people can comfortably.

“We want access to land to build and bring development and infrastructure to these places. Cost of land is a major challenge to the real estate sector.”

Also Big Homes Architect and Project Manager for Biophilia, Kelvin Oshoma said we can’t talk about plants without nature.

He said: “We can’t talk about humans without nature. We are nature. We are building homes for humans to live in. for humans to live comfortably, we need natural things to survive. We know plants give oxygen and take in carbon dioxide, humans bring out carbon dioxide and take in oxygen. We need them to survive, and that is what Biophilia and that’s what Big Homes gives the client. We represent green and healthy living.

“What we do is trying to create that natural environment for us to live in, and live better. Nowadays our homes are so automated, nothing seems natural.

“Biophilic designs are not just about plants. It’s tied to nature, what makes our environment look natural. When you go outside, you see rocks, trees, wood, they make the environment look natural. So we are trying to infuse that to the design, it’s like bringing nature into your home, not just in your surroundings; it is you living in nature. So that’s what Big Homes brings to you with biophilic design.”