By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has called on well -meaning Nigerians to adopt vulnerable children, through a right process in order to reduce their chances of engaging in crime and immorality.

The minister made the call yesterday at the official inauguration of Halal children home 2, established to take care of the vulnerable children by some Muslim sisters association in Abuja.

According to her, most of these vulnerable children are the ones constituting nuisance in the society, hence the need to adopt to inculcate family morals in them.

Tallen called on Nigerians, who are faced with child bearing challenge to adopt and help reduce these vulnerability children like the orphans on the streets.

“Adopt the child and make it your own, all the formalities must be done, and when you adopt that child; bring him or her up as your own child, treat them the way you are to treat your own children.

“This will bring so much blessing to your home, every child is a special gift from God, bringing up a child that is vulnerable or orphan, you are putting smile on the face of God.

“This idea will heal the country, as you have contributed to bring up better children, better values, better morals, better upbringing so that there will be better future leaders,” she said.

Speaking also, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (Rtd), who is the supporter of the association, while commending the Halal Children Home for its efforts in helping these Children, also stressed on the need to educate these children, adding that, this would change their lives.

He said that the strength of the less privilege is the strength of the society as a whole, adding that, the more they are well looked after, the more the society would be stronger.