By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Adorable Angels have emerged the female champions of the 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League season.

The Kwara State based club who were making their debut in the league, against all odds defeated the former champions, Plateau Peacocks with a narrow victory of 29-28 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Ilorin based club finished with 26pts, one ahead of Edo Dynamos in second and two above defending champion Safety Babes in third.

In the men’s category, Safety Shooters, who were confirmed champions after MatchDay 13 and had won all their previous matches, lost to in-form Rima Strikers 27-24 in a dead rubber match.

They were crowned champions as they had 30 points and defending champion Kano Pillars, after defeating Confluence Stars 36-21, had to settle for second with 29 points while Seasiders Boys of Lagos, who defeated Plateau Vipers 36-28, finished third with same point as Kano Pillars but lesser goals compared with the ‘Sai Masugida’.

Delta Force confirmed their relegation from the league after they lost to De Defenders 28-24. They and Borno Spiders who lost to Niger United 34-26, have been relegated to the National Division One League.

The league’s most valuable player for men’s and women’s categories are Abdurazak Idowu of Adorable Angels and Atabo Abubakar of Safety Shooters while Idowu also got the highest goal scorer award in the women’s category alongside Anas Muhammed of Rima Strikers.

Both Safety Shooters and Adorable Angels will represent Nigeria at the continental games next year.