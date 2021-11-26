Organisers of the just concluded Adron Games have declared that the three day event was a huge success even as they hinged the wonderful outing on the support of the partners, sponsors and Ogun State government as well as the media.

Consultant to Games, ex international Engr. Waidi Akanni who is still on cloud nine over the wonderful outing stated that the games lived up to its slogan…”Be fit for the top.”

He was full of praise for the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing and his lovely wife Olori Aderonke EmmanuelKing who is the Executive Director of the firm for the massive financial support for the three day sports fiesta.

In Akanni’s words “It was to say the least a wonderful outing in Sagamu. It was indeed an Adron Games Olympics which clearly shows that Adron homes are the leading real estate company in sub Saharan Africa. We want to say a big thank you to all who contributed to the success story. On behalf of the GMD and ED of Adron homes Aare Adetola and Olori Aderonke EmmanuelKing we say a big thank you. Sagamu town was simply agog for the three days the games lasted.

Special mention must be made of Keystone Bank, all Adron contractors , Ogun state government, especially the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Bamidele Dapo- Abiodun, The Honorable commissioner for sport and all local government chairmen. All the clubs and higher institutions in Ogun state . We say kudos to our Ambassadors, Daniel DaBul Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen and Mrs Falilat Ogunkoya. We can’t forget the inputs of Barrister Koko, DG Adron homes – Mr. Ayodeji Omoniyi and others. The Adron homes staff, and members of the games Local Organising Committee.”

Continuing Akanni stressed that security at the event was top notch courtesy of the support of the security agencies.

“We would also not forget the role played by the Nigerian Army, both 9th and 35th Battalion, Brigadier General GLD Saraso and Brigadier General AA Adekoya. The Nigerian Police and others. We also salute members of the Nigerian football supporters led by their chairman Vincent Okumagba. Their presence added color to the games.