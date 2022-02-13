If I had my way, I would suggest that the National Assembly particularly the House of Representatives should desist from carrying out probes on National issues as their probes, oftentimes created more problems than solutions.

It appears to me that some lawmakers would deliberately explore every opportunity to get attention from government agencies hiding under the pretence of the probe. It is also essential to note that whatever report or recommendation emanating from a parliamentary probe, remains advisory and the executive arm of government could decide to either honour such recommendation or ignore it.

However, without prejudice to the intentions of the lawmakers with their numerous probes, it has not solved any problem, at best it created a public outcry and the dust will die down while the problem persists.

I felt a sense of personal disgust when the House resolved to probe the importation of adulterated fuel into the country. My anger increased when Hon Taiwo Oluga, a member of the APC from Osun State suggested that Kyari and others relevant to the probe should be invited to brief the entire House on the circumstances that led to the importation of the fuel but the suggestion was shutdown.

The truth is that most committees of the House of Representatives are technically part of the agencies they oversight and whatever probe is handled by these committees can not be adjudged as fair and independent. In fact, in some cases, chief executives of agencies would have held a meeting on how to achieve a soft landing with the leadership of these committees before appearing at investigative meetings. So, to what end is the probe that will generate a truthful recommendation and in a few cases where recommendations are truthful, the executive may decide to act otherwise.

The House of Representatives has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to suspend all companies allegedly involved in the importation of contaminated fuel into the country.

It also directed its Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to probe all importations of PMS and other petroleum products from January till date.

The House through a motion by the Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Mongunu at Thursday plenary directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to immediately suspend the four companies said to be involved in the purchasing and supplying of the bad fuel.

The Committee will also investigate the roles played by the NNPC limited, Standard Organization of Nigeria, (SON) Navy and all other regulatory agencies in the petroleum sector in the supply of the deadly product.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, had accused MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil of importing the contaminated fuel.

However, the claim is contrary to the statement by MRS, one of the oil companies accused of importing the fuel.

MRS in a press statement published by PREMIUM TIMES had claimed that the NNPC imported the fuel directly.

The statement said “ NNPC is the sole supplier of all PMS in Nigeria.

Consequently, NNPC through its trading arm, Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.”

I would have felt a sigh if relief if Kyari and his liitanants would appear before he entire House, but expecting any meaningful report from the committee oversighing the CBN is near impossible. I hope to be wrong on this too.