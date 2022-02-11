As the adulterated fuel crisis deepens, major players in the saga have continued to trade blames and are distancing themselves from the importation of the contaminated petrol.

Oil consortium, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi Consortium, yesterday refuted the claims by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on who imported the methanol-laden petrol into the country.

Partners in the Emadeb Consortium, which was listed among the offending companies by NNPC Limited, has disowned Brittania-U, saying it is Brittania-U rather than the Consortium that was involved in the importation of the flawed product.

A statement released by the lead partner, Emadeb Energy Services, explained that the importation of the contaminated PMS was executed by a “member of the consortium, to wit: Brittania-U.

“Therefore, the blanket claims made against the consortium by the NNPC are misleading and contradict the actual events that happened; they do not fully reflect and/or represent what transpired.

The company held that Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (Brittania-U) was the sole supplier of the 90,000MT of PMS delivered via MT Torm Hilde with laycan January 2 to 4, 2022.

It said: “At the formation of the Consortium in May 2021 by NNPC, Brittania-U refused to execute the Service and Consortium Agreement submitted to NNPC in fulfillment of the award of the DSDP Contract.

“Emadeb, as the lead of the Consortium, engaged Brittania-U severally and they insisted on dealing with NNPC independently. NNPC was expressly notified about this by the other Consortium members via a letter dated June 2, 2021.”

The consortium added. “We are ready to give our full and maximum cooperation to any government investigation panel and or any agency with all the relevant documentation and/or information that maybe required.

“We implore all our customers to continue to patronise all services provided by Emadeb/HYDE and AY Maikifi.”

On its part, MRS had earlier claimed that the petrol brought into its facilities was imported by Duke Oil, a subsidiary of the NNPC.

According to the company, “due to subsidy regime, NNPC is the sole supplier of all PMS in Nigeria. Consequently, NNPC through their trading arm, Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered to it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.”

While the marketers continue to trade blames, petrol shortage showed no sign of abating in Abuja, as most stations remained shut and long queues prevailed in the few filling stations that had the commodity.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that the NNPC Limited had named four oil companies involved in the importation of off-spec petrol in the country.

The Company reassured Nigerians of its capacity to restore sanity in the supply and distribution of quality PMS across the country within a short period.

The chief executive officer/group managing director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari made the pledge at the end of a meeting with some oil marketers to resolve the issues generated by the recent supply and discharge of methanol blended petrol in some Nigerian depots.

Kyari stated that defaulting suppliers had been put on notice for remedial actions and that NNPC was working with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA) to take necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations.

Providing a graphic chronicle of the unfortunate incident, the NNPC CEO said that on 20th January 2022, the company received a report from its quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

He explained that NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in four PMS cargoes imported by MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil under the Direct-Sale-Direct-Purchase (DSDP).

He noted that cargoes quality certificates issued at load port (Antwerp-Belgium) by AmSpec Belgium indicated that the gasoline complied with Nigerian specification.

“The NNPC quality inspectors including GMO, SGS, GeoChem and G&G conducted tests before discharge also showed that the gasoline met Nigerian specification,’’ he said.

Kyari noted that as a standard practice for all PMS import to Nigeria, the said cargoes were equally certified by inspection agent appointed by the NMDRA.

“It is important to note that the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and our discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for percent methanol content and therefore the additive was not detected by our quality inspectors,’’ he stated.

However, in order to prevent the distribution of the petrol, the NNPC CEO said the company promptly ordered the quarantine of all un-evacuated volumes and the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck and marine).

Producers, Suppliers Of Adulterated Fuel Will Be Held Accountable – PMB

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and0or products sold by them.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president has also given directives to the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustice.

In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

The president directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.

Suspend Firms Involved In importation Of Off-spec PMS, Reps Tell NNPC

On its part, the House of Representatives yesterday told the NNPC Limited to suspend the companies involved in the importation of methanol-blended petrol.

This is just as the House urged the NNPC to provide the names of the companies to its committee for investigation.

While adopting a motion of urgent public importance moved by the chief whip of the House, Tahir Monguno, the lawmakers subsequently mandated its “committee on petroleum downstream to ascertain whether the Nigerian specification concerning importation, distribution and dispensing of the alleged toxic petrol in Nigeria from January till date complied with international standards.

They also asked the committee to “investigate the roles played by the NNPC limited, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Navy, any other government regulatory agencies, limited liabilities companies and individuals in the unfortunate episode”.

Contributing to the motion, Onofiok Luke, a lawmaker from Akwa Ibom State, said NNPC Limited should be held responsible for the importation of adulterated fuel.

Onofiok asked the parliament to take action on the matter to ensure and restore the confidence of Nigerians.

Toby Okechukwu, the deputy minority leader, said the NNPC limited had not done due diligence in its duty as a regulatory agency.

According to him, the parliament had conducted several investigations on the infraction committed by the NNPC limited.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by Idris Wase, deputy speaker of the House.

PDP Demands Independent Inquest To Expose Culprits

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of providing cover for its leaders who are reportedly involved in the importation of toxic fuel into the country.

The PDP therefore demanded investigation into reports of how APC leaders allegedly connived with foreign interests to import very cheap and heavily contaminated fuel laden with methanol in their desperation to defraud Nigerians and corruptly raise billions of naira to fund the APC National Convention and rigging of the 2023 general elections.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said it is now clear that APC leaders are frenziedly seeking ways to steal money to fund their 2023 rigging scheme, “since our party and well-meaning Nigerians exposed and challenged their plots to siphon a staggering N2.557 trillion padded as fuel subsidy for 2022.

“The PDP strongly condemns these despicable acts by APC leaders which further expose the impunity and wickedness of the APC towards Nigerians.

“The inclination for official concealment ostensibly informed the refusal by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on national television on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 to name those involved in the importation of the poisonous fuel into our country.

“Against this backdrop, the PDP rejects the announced internal investigation of this terrible crime by the government as the APC administration cannot be trusted given its manifest predilection to shield the APC leaders involved. Nigerians note the various investigations instituted by the APC government in the past which ended without any meaningful outcome, notable among which was the manipulated EndSARS Report.”

The PDP further demanded an Independent Commission of Enquiry to investigate all issues connected to the “APC Toxic Fuel ImportGate”.

“Those involved must be exposed and held accountable,” he said.

IPMAN Compiles List Of Damaged Vehicles

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to compile an inventory of customers’ vehicles affected by the recent dispensing of substandard PMS in their retail outlets.

IPMAN’s national president, Chinedu Okoronkwo, made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Okoronkwo said some IPMAN members had received complaints from their customers regarding dispensing of the substandard petrol into their vehicles.

“In our Central Working Committee meeting yesterday, we agreed that members should take inventories of customers’ vehicles affected by the adulterated fuel.

“The list will be sent to the government because there is need to compensate those vehicle owners affected by the situation.

“We will be scrutinising all claims to ensure that some unscrupulous persons don’t take advantage of the situation.

“The marketers have their sales records and all claims will be thoroughly investigated just like we have in insurance,” he said.

According to him, the purpose of the inventory is to know the extent of damage and how the owners of the vehicle will be compensated.

On the fuel situation, Okoronkwo said the scarcity would soon end based on the assurances of NNPC Ltd and NMDPRA.

He noted that the withdrawal of the affected products disrupted the supply chain which led to panic buying by Nigerians, particularly in Lagos and Abuja.

Meanwhile, a NAN correspondent who monitored the fuel situation at Oshodi, Igando, Ikeja and Abule Egba areas of Lagos State yesterday observed that many filling stations were still not selling petrol.

Long queues were seen at the few stations selling with both private and commercial motorists complaining about the situation.

Also, Borno State chapter IPMAN yesterday said it had deployed its members to all filling stations across the state to guard against distribution of any of the adulterated fuel in the state.

The IPMAN said the long distance from the NNPC Depot in Lagos and the cost of transporting the product to Borno State had made it almost impossible for any tanker that had left the depot to return the petroleum product, saying that as such, and as a proactive measure, it had mobilised members of the association to be on the lookout for such adulterated petroleum in the various filling stations and ensure none of such is dispensed to motorists and other consumers, especially as petrol remains a major source of power supply in Maiduguri due to the prolonged power outage.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that a few filling stations that were dispensing fuel in Ilorin sold for between N170 and N200 per litre.

Consequently, motorists and commuters are contending with the long queues at the filling stations and exorbitant prices being charged by the black marketers.

Some of the motorists, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Friday alleged that the fuel dispensed to customers by filling stations in the last two weeks was adulterated .

A commercial driver, Malam Ganiyu Ayegbami, said that the fuel scarcity had started taking its toll on them as they now spend more time at the filling stations queuing to buy fuel.

He added that the commercial drivers may be forced to increase transport fares if government fails to take urgent step to address the situation.

“As I speak to you, most filling stations, except the NNPC mega station, sell the petrol above N170,” he said.

Reacting to the whole, bad fuel saga, the managing director of Lancelot Ventures Limited, Adebayo Adeleke said the saga has caused a lot of disruption to the economy due to fuel scarcity leading to queue at the filling stations, and those unlucky to have purchased the adulterated fuel that had a lot of damage done to their vehicles.

“Now, it is too early to imagine the enormity of the problem unless the value of the damage that is done, and whether government has the capacity to be able to compensate people adequately.

“Meanwhile, how did we import toxic fuel in this 21st century? The little knowledge I have is that when a vehicle comes into the jetty, a sample is taken and tested before pumping into the tanks, and the recipients (the marketers or NNPC) that receive the fuel will also go and test the sample taken from the vessel, to confirm the quality and quantity.

“It beats my imagination as to the trading of blames. Everybody today knows that NNPC is the sole importer of the products because it does not make sense for a marketer to go and import fuel at N320 per litre and sell at a regulated price of N165 per litre. NNPC should own up and apologise and clean up the system.”

To avoid this in future, he said it is for all concerned to stick to processes and procedures of importing fuel into the country, saying there is a standard procedure of taking fuel from any vessel, and testing the quantity and the quality.

Also commenting, the CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf said: “The adulteration incident is a very dangerous thing. It is a failure of the regulatory and quality assurance systems.”

He added that the bad product poses a great risk to all devices fueled by petroleum products, including automobiles, generators and even aviation.

“As we have seen, a great of damage has been inflicted on many of these devices. Even more frightening is the risk of adulterated aviation fuel.

“The negligence that resulted in this dangerous and embarrassing situation should be promptly investigated and there should be commensurate sanctions,” Yusuf said, even as he urged that the regulatory and quality assurance framework be strengthened.”