For the past month, fuel scarcity has been biting hard in major cities across the country. The more the federal government assures the citizen that they have millions of reservoirs of fuel, the more the queues stretch longer.

First, the scarcity was caused by stories that the fuel subsidy regime will end by June this year. Most of our deviant fuel stations started hoarding fuel in anticipation of an increase in fuel price. All of a sudden, a fuel station with 20 pumps started using only one or two pumps to sell fuel making the queues grow longer.

Suddenly, the government dropped the bombshell that it is suspending the implementation of the removal of fuel subsidy for another 18 months. This followed pressure by a cross-section of Nigerians who expressed the view of the timing of the removal of subsidy. Senate President. Ahmad Lawan set the ball rolling by saying President Muhammadu Buhari never directed the removal of fuel subsidy. According to him, the burden of the subsidy should not be transferred to the masses who are already suffocating due to the harsh economic conditions. Lawan even queried the 100 million daily consumption of fuel.

Lending his voice to the debate, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar warned the federal government that removal of subsidy now will spark an uprising that will make the Endsars protest look like a child’s play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing the writings on the wall, the federal government had to suspend the removal of the subsidy.

Indeed, many Nigerians thought that with the suspension of the removal of subsidy, the fuel queues will disappear. There was a temporary relief but it was not for long as all of a sudden the queues appeared again.

Then stories began to surface of adulterated fuel which has been damaging many people’s cars. There was an outrage. Who will pay for the damaged cars? In some developed countries, there would have been a massive lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC)by now.

After then, the NNPC and some oil marketers began the blamestorming game. The question most Nigerians asked was, is the NNPC not the sole importer of fuel into the country? if yes, why accuse other marketers of importing the adulterated fuel. If not, then the NNPC has been lying to Nigerians all this while.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, President Buhari ordered that producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.

The President has also given directives to the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

The President directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information concerning the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.

After the president’s statement, most Nigerians have demanded that heads must roll. This should not be swept under the carpet as usual. If this is allowed, then they will start importing adulterated aviation fuel. I don’t want to imagine the consequences.

The government must prove that it is not business as usual. People should lose their jobs to serve as a deterrent to others.