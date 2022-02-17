Nigeria First, a pro-Nigeria group formed by a United Kingdom-trained Nigerian scholar, Philip Agbese, and 100 pro-Buhari groups are set to hold a mass protest on Monday, February 21, 2022.

The groups are demanding for the sanction of persons involved in the importation of tainted Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) that has crippled the country.

Nigeria First has presence in the United Kingdom with branches in other countries and Nigeria.

According to e-fliers shared online and via WhatsApp groups, the protest is a call for patriotic Nigerians to rise up to defend the nation from a destructive clique that has made life impossibly difficult for citizens.

The protest will commence from Wuse 2 area of the nation’s capital and terminate at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

When contacted, national convener of Nigeria First, Comrade Richard Adie, expressed disappointment that the NNPC leadership has grossly failed to immediately address the lapses that has caused unquantifiable damage to Nigerians.

He said, “It is unfortunate that the NNPC and other entities in the petroleum value chain continue to operate as people and organizations above the law. A mistake of this magnitude was made, and they continued to talk down on Nigerians as if they were doing citizens favours.

“They are not doing Nigerians any favour. People spend their hard-earned money to buy petrol only to end up with adulterated fuel that damaged their cars, pollute the environment and mess with public health. On top of that there were no commensurate remedial measures hence the horrific fuel queues that have crippled the economy.

“In other climes Nigerians should be asking NNPC and other organizations involved in this tainted petrol scandal to pay damages. They owe Nigerians compensation for their damaged car engines, their stressed health, disrupted businesses, and the lost man hours wasted at fuel queues.

“But because we know we are dealing with an irresponsive set of humans; we have rather opted to stage this mass protest to demand the removal of those that own the responsibility for what has happened. Mr. Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of NNPC sits at the top of the pyramid of those that must go. We shall name the others in due course,” Adie said.

He stressed that the mass protest is a peaceful one and all Nigerians were free to show solidarity with the protesters in the various states and countries around the world.