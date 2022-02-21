Nigeria First, a pro-Nigeria group and 100 pro-Buhari Groups have exonerated the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) over the importation of the adulterated fuel importation and called for prosecution of companies involved.

The groups which described the situation as economic sabotage, said the federal government must ensure that companies that imported the fuel and their foreign partners are punished.

At a press conference on the incident in Abuja during the weekend, the national convener of Nigeria First, Comrade Richard Adie, said the importation of petroleum products into the country is a complex exercise that requires the inputs of numerous stakeholders, including the NNPC, oil and gas traders and marketers and others in the value chain.

“Therefore, the attempt to heap the blame on the doors of the NNPC is an attempt at being clever by half in the sense that there are specifications that have been established with regards to the quality and quantity of PMS to be imported into the county by the relevant authorities through the government’s direct sales and direct purchase vendors agreement. (DSDP)

“We must be mindful that the DSDP agreement is a type of swap whereby a certain amount of crude is exchanged in return for the equivalent amount of refined petroleum products. One of the criteria is that international companies must have a Nigerian affiliate or subsidiary or partnership with a Nigerian company engaged in downstream oil and gas business, particularly petroleum products trading.

“The implication is that importers of petroleum products into the country have left the realm of the NNPC to the international corporations and their Nigerian affiliates or partners. This has also ensured that the Nigerian affiliates or partners must guarantee the product quality and quantity,” the group said.

Our firm position is that the relevant authorities in the country must ensure that those behind the importation of adulterated petroleum products into the country are adequately sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others,” the group said.

“We wish to state unequivocal terms that these Nigerian affiliates behind the importation and marketing of petroleum products in Nigeria have refused to admit their culpability and instead resorted to blaming the NNPC for reasons best known to them.

“The DSDP process is usually bided. Part of the requirement entails that the Nigerian counterparts ensure strict compliance to the quality of fuel imported into the country.

“The role of the NNPC is to deliver monthly crude oil lifting on a Free on Board (FOB) basis to the supplier who shall, in return, deliver petroleum products of Nigerian standard specification to NNPC on a Delivered at Place (DAP) basis, at designated safe port (s) in Nigeria, and the petroleum products to be delivered shall be equivalent in value to the Crude Oil received from NNPC subject to the general terms and conditions.

It is thus an uncharitable endeavour for these companies to refuse to take full responsibility for breach of contract by importing petroleum products that fall short of Nigerian standards into the country,” the groups added.