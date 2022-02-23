The House of Representatives yesterday commented on investigations of oil importers and suppliers accused to have distributed off-spec petrol in the country. The House interrogated two companies, MRS and a consortium of four companies including Emadeb, Hyde, Jay Maikifi and Brittania-U who were alleged to have supplied the adulterated product by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

But the leader of the Consortium and CEO of EMADEB, Mr Adebowale Olujimi, while making his presentation before the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), said only Britannia-U handled the importation.

Olujimi explained that the consortium, in June 2021, members executed a consortium agreement which defined the rotational responsibilities of members, which according to him is sequential alternate crude

lifting/petroleum product delivery and indemnification of other members against liabilities, claims, etc., that may arise during a member’s underperformance or failure to perform under the direct sale direct purchase (DSDP) contract.

“The Consortium was awarded the DSDP contract on June 22, 2021, by NNPC. The delivery of the Petroleum, product and crude lifting has been done strictly on a rotational basis by the respective consortium members.

“Some of the Consortium members – Emadeb/Hyde and AY Maikifi immediately engaged a reputable international company for delivery of all PMS cargoes and prompt loading of crude oil; while Brittania-U

chose to engage a different entity for her supplies.

“Brittania-U also preferred to liaise directly with NNPC and took responsibility for all her transactions without recourse to the other consortium members. All evidence to substantiate Brittania-U’s position are attached for reference.

“The other consortium members – Emadeb/Hyde and AY Maikifi have successfully delivered 270,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), while Brittania U also delivered 90,000MT PMS.

“The PMS alleged to be Methanol-Blended was solely delivered by Brittania-U via MT Torm Hilde in January 2022. The other Consortium members — Emadeb/Hyde and AY Maikifi were not privy to the arrangements for the delivery of the aforementioned PMS and documentary evidence relating to the PMS,” he said.

Speaking in chief executive officer of MRS, Mrs Amina Miana, said they were certified by NNPC on the importation.

“We are here to clarify the issues regarding the importation of fuel.

I think the MD of NNPC was here, and he did clarify that the fuel which we imported was not out of specification or adulterated. Yes, there’s been a lot of conversations regarding whether or not we brought in fuel that is contaminated. Let me state that there is an

approved specification of PMS which is imported into Nigeria. That specification is in the product we brought in. And I think the GMD of NNPC, attested to the fact that the product which we brought was tested and intimated Nigerians specification

“On arrival, it was tested by the NNPC inspectors and it met the specification before the vessel was discharged.

The normal procedure is that the NDMPR would normally have their inspectors to test and certify what was discharged and all of that was done and certified Ok before the vessel was discharged, so we did not

bring any adulterated fuel”, Maina said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, Brittania-U, Uju Ifejirika said that their product met the approved specification.

“We have a DSDP contract with NNPC. We have done that for 2 and half years This is our 10th cargo and none of our cargo were off-spec and this particular one was not off-spec. Before a cargo will come in,

there will be a test at the Port of loading which they did. Whoever that is importing for us, we must give that document to them and based on that, they will do their sample and our supplier do their sample

and they gave us the sample result which we have to NNPC and NNPC confirmed it was Ok. Now, the second point of test, the cargo arrived

at offshore, Lagos, the vessel tendered NOR. We transmitted that to NNPC and they now appointed their inspector. That’s GMO while we have

SEBOD. They now went offshore to test the product. When they finished testing the product, there is a joint certificate given by GMO, that is NNPC nominated cargo inspector and our own. You can’t bring in the

cargo without the NNPC inspector jointly carrying out the test and we presented it and it met specifications. NNPC tested and gave us a certificate, saying that the product met specifications.

“Our product came in 4th of January and there is no state that 77million litres will not finish it in our week. The normal legal position is that when you bring in cargo and it moves from mother vessel to daughter vessel, custody transfers and at that point, we do

not have any legal control over the product. And we have all our certificates.

“Now, they are saying that we brought in off-spec. At what point? You cannot have 90,000 metric tons and you came out with a press release on the 8 of February which was more than a month after this project came in. Did anybody call us?

“Was there any joint test between us and the NNPC? There was none. They did an independent inspection. What is the test result? We don’t have the test result as we speak today. We have all our documents and

they met the Nigerian specification”, Ifejirika said.

Chairman of the Committee Hon Abdullahi Gaya in his ruling asked the company to produce all relevant documents backing up their oral presentation.

“I think in our letter we said you should give us all relevant documents from the beginning to the end,” he said.