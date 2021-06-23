Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), in collaboration with Better Life Programme for the African (Rural) Woman, has empowered over 200 youths and women in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) through skills acquisition.

Advertisements





The acting managing director of Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) Malam Shehu Abdulkadir, made this known yesterday, at the opening ceremony of Rural Skills Acquisition And Sensitisation Initiative (RUSASI) Training in Abuja.

Abdulkadir during the empowering programme explained that the agency was established in 2006 as the FCT administration’s vehicle for entrepreneurial development, poverty reduction and wealth creation with the mandate of accelerating business development in the FCT, through designing and implementing projects, programmes, and activities that would stimulate business growth; thereby creating employment and reducing poverty.

According to him, the empowerment initiative was part of the agency’s strategy of achieving its mandate to empower women and youths in the FCT, by supporting the growth of rural enterprise.

He explained that the initiative was conceived during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and was designed to build the capacity of rural communities.

to produce basic sanitary items such as sanitizers, liquid soaps, and antiseptics as a means of curbing the virus while helping the beneficiaries become economically self-reliant.

“The event would not be possible without the strategic and visionary partnership of Better Life Programme for the African Rural Women (BLPARW), they have continued to be a strong pillar of support for us. Better Life Programme for the African Rural Women (BLPARW) supported the first batch of our trainees with additional grants to enhance their business.

Advertisements