The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has raised alarm over rising cases of vandalism on its facilities across the Abuja metropolis

This is as power generation to the national grid remained low despite the federal government meeting with operators of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to resolve liquidity challenges facing the sector.

Data from the System Operator indicates that showed that only 14 power generation plants were supplying the grid 2,301.20 Megawatts as at 3 pm.

Azura-Edo (377MW), Geregu (381MW), Kainji Hydro (363MW), Jebba Hydro (335

MW), Ihobvor NIPP (101.60MW) were the top generators while Shell owned Afam VI was generating just 20MW to the grid.

Meanwhile, AEDC, in a statement by its management yesterday said vandalism on its network has cut supply to several parts of the city.

The company which apologised for the low power supply to customers said, “We are also experiencing cases of serious vandalism around our network specifically in our Wuye Substation and Utako Substations, Abuja, causing outages in those areas and environs.

“For Wuye 2 Injection Substation, areas affected are NNPC Quarters, Cosgrove Estate, Reuben Okoye Street, Pius Ayim Street, Tambuwal Street, Shafa Filling station, Nation Wide Estate, DSS Quarters, Idris Gidado and its environs.

“And for B6 Injection Substation, areas affected are Anthony Enahoro Street, National Assembly Commission, Ministry of Environment Annex, Aneio Hotel, KANEM Suites, Peace Park, Inuwa Wada Close, SO Williams Close, JMG Generators, Custom Quarters, Glory Estate, Dove Estate, Utako Market, IBM Haruna Street, TOS Benson Street, Alibro Plaza, Chisco Transport, and environs.

“Our Engineers are currently at both sites working to restore normal supply, estimated to be in a matter of hours”.